The ROI of giving back: Measuring the tangible benefits of corporate social responsibility

BY Heidi Jannenga4 minute read

Businesses—both large and small—are powerful things. They employ communities, drive innovation, and have, on many occasions, influenced new legislation.

Businesses and corporations are so influential, posited American economist Howard Bowen in 1953, that they have corporate social responsibility (CSR). Defined by Harvard Business School as the idea that “a business has a responsibility to the society around it,” CSR can feel like a lofty, idyllic concept. We all want to contribute to the betterment of society. But the reality is that businesses have costs to cover, revenue to generate, and shareholders to account for—and charitable giving takes away from the bottom line. …Right? Allow me to challenge that idea. I have personally seen the tangible benefits CSR brings modern businesses. It can boost employee morale (and therefore engagement and retention) and improve brand reputation and customer loyalty. There is a strong likelihood that prioritizing CSR is a strategic win for your organization.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

UNDERSTANDING CSR STRATEGY CSR strategy typically originates within an organization and connects to the overall company mission. Companies often focus on environmental and social challenges they can directly influence through core operational and decision-making frameworks. Think of interventions like reducing carbon footprint, improving labor practices, or engaging in community development. By integrating principles such as accountability, ethical behavior, and transparency into a CSR approach, businesses can address environmental and social challenges by setting measurable goals to monitor progress—thus ensuring their contributions result in meaningful and tangible community effects. Maintaining a connection between company mission and business stakeholders is also key to classifying CSR as intentional social spending and not a frivolous passion project.

To give you a better idea of what CSR strategy looks like in action, consider these two initiatives: 1. Diversifying Job Candidates In 2022, the Rizing Tide Foundation, an organization I founded, partnered with Hands-On Diagnostics (HODS) and the American Academy of Clinical Electrodiagnosis to promote diversity and inclusion in the physical therapy field. Rizing Tide manages a full tuition scholarship for the HODS and AACE residency program in electrodiagnostics through its Surge scholarship program, valued at $42,250.

This scholarship not only opens doors for incoming physical therapy residents from underrepresented racial or ethnic backgrounds, but also allows HODS to gain exposure to a portion of industry that it had little connection to in the past. 2. Enhancing Community Outreach In 2022, WebPT partnered with Millie, a social impact platform, to enhance its own community outreach efforts. This collaboration has been a resounding success, as WebPT employees have dedicated more than 600 volunteer hours and donated upward of $4,000 to various non-profit organizations platformed by Millie.

Within the platform, WebPT was able to highlight specific non-profits connected to physical health and wellness, allowing the employees to feel more connected to the company mission while meaningfully supporting their community. REAPING THE BENEFITS OF CSR Implementing a CSR strategy can improve a company’s brand image with both consumers and employees. A 2022 Harris Poll shows that 82% of consumers want a brand’s values to align with their own, and three-quarters of those consumers will drop a brand because of a “conflict in values.” The numbers are strikingly similar for employees: LinkedIn’s 2023 Workforce Confidence survey indicates 82% of professionals feel it’s important to “work for a company in which culture and values align with my own.” Another study shows nearly 52% will quit without that core alignment.

advertisement

Patagonia is a great example of a company that benefits from this form of conscious capitalism. Its mission incorporates environmental sustainability, and the organization financially supports and galvanizes groups that thwart major environmental issues. When companies support a greater purpose, the benefits can include higher demand, loyal customers, and a true financial windfall. Customers vote with their dollars, after all! CSR initiatives may also deliver internal financial benefits, ranging from more efficient operations to longer-lasting resources. Initiatives that result in energy and waste reduction, like working with environmentally conscious suppliers, may require some upfront spending, but can ultimately cut costs and yield long-term savings. MEASURING ROI

It’s not always easy to translate social and environmental benefits into tangible, measurable outcomes or monetary terms, which makes it difficult to calculate a straightforward CSR return on investment (ROI). One solution is to use key performance indicators (KPIs) tailored to specific CSR goals and strategies. These could include: Brand reputation scores

Employee engagement and retention rates

Cost savings

Revenue growth from CSR-specific leads

Environmental impact metrics

Stakeholder engagement

Regulatory compliance

Risk reduction As with any other business project, KPIs support a CSR program’s ROI and overall contribution to company success. For example, when a company integrates sustainability into its operation by eliminating single-use items, it enables long-term savings in supply and waste management costs. These initiatives reduce expenses and align with increasing consumer demand for environmentally responsible practices. Another example: If a company donates $50,000 to a scholarship foundation connecting it with potential job candidates, it saves on recruitment costs. Aside from gaining access to a direct pipeline of qualified job candidates, the company also boosts brand awareness—all while supporting a student’s advancement.

DEPLOYING BEST PRACTICES Best practices (i.e., adhering to a transparent set of standards and ethical guidelines) ensure CSR initiatives align with core business objectives, leverage resources effectively, and create synergy between business success and community welfare. Some best practices for community work include asking charitable parties to connect with multiple stakeholders, such as: Employees

Customers

Suppliers

The community at large Different perspectives empower an organization to account for multiple angles of impact and to generate a truly positive outcome for all those involved. Stakeholder feedback also allows organizations to adjust a program as necessary, and regularly reviewing industry issues provides insights and inspiration.