The disruption matrix: Discovering hidden gems in under-indexed categories

BY Sean Kon

Today, entrepreneurs and investors have access to more industries and opportunities than ever before. With that increase in choice comes a sometimes overwhelming pressure to find the “perfect” new innovation or product to invest both time and money.

Regardless of market trends, I find that it is critical to filter these kinds of opportunities through the lens of industry disruption. Where are the gaps—the tedious and digitally under-indexed manual processes, for example—that leave room for innovation? If, like me, you are on the hunt for the next big industry or process that is ripe for disruption, below are the four main traits I look for when deciding whether to pursue an opportunity for innovation. 1. FOCUS ON THE UNAVOIDABLE

Companies or industries that are, in one way or another, mandatory—healthcare, banking, taxes, or legal work—are a great place to start when searching for opportunities for disruption. Businesses that are virtually ubiquitous often put innovation on the back burner, simply because they will continue to exist whether or not they provide the best solutions possible. Think about government agencies such as the IRS or CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) that have notoriously long backlogs and issues with customer service. The government employees at those agencies do not have time to innovate thanks to their everyday tasks, leaving room for countless inefficiencies and decades-old processes. Yet, both agencies deal directly (and indirectly) with life’s two infamous certainties, and cannot be avoided. This opens up room for outside players to offer disruptive solutions that change them for the better. 2. HELP THE SUBJECT MATTER EXPERTS

Similarly, industries that are oriented around specialists or subject matter experts who do not have the time to (and should not) prioritize efficiency over their day-to-day work are prime candidates for upheaval. Doctors’ offices, which can be notoriously slow and uncommunicative (with both patients and other doctors or hospitals), are the perfect example of this sort of moment for change. The reality is that you do not want your orthopedic surgeon focused on the best way to transfer patient data safely. Let the doctors focus on repairing and resetting broken bones, for example, while we brainstorm innovations to enhance communication across the healthcare industry. 3. CREATE TIME, MAKE MONEY

Outside of death and taxes, there exist other unique opportunities in categories that require frequent and consistent interaction with a service provider. Time spent interacting with customer service is time better spent elsewhere—either on the customer’s end (i.e., time spent with family and friends) or on the service provider’s end (i.e., time spent bettering services). Most interactions can and should be programmatic at this point, as many discussions are simply a matter of data moving from one place to another. Imagine a world in which your CPA (with your permission, of course) can directly access your paystubs as soon as they become available, saving you an hour or so of searching for passwords and back-and-forth emails. The hours put in upfront to invest in programmatic solutions end up saving hours, and maybe even days, worth of time down the road. Time is our only finite resource—people will pay well for more of it. In today’s fast-paced world, embracing programmatic solutions not only enhances efficiency but also unlocks unprecedented convenience for both customers and service providers. As we navigate an era defined by instant access and streamlined processes, envisioning a future where routine interactions are automated becomes both a convenience and a strategic imperative.

4. BALANCE THE DISEQUILIBRIUM Supply and demand sit at the crux of most market trends, but life’s simplest rules are often glazed over in favor of more complex answers. The same inefficiencies of interaction discussed above lead to increased demand for a limited amount of supply, creating bottlenecks and stalemates that could otherwise be avoided. For example, government credits and incentives have increased by over 8% since 2019—but since 2021, over 300,000 accountants have left public accounting, creating massive backlogs for both CPAs and the IRS. Entrepreneurs and businesses that strategically identify and tackle inefficiencies such as these stand to not only meet existing demand, but also gain a competitive edge by offering more reliable and accessible products or services. Innovation stems from creating a one-to-many scenario—where productivity can thrive—versus a one-to-one structure, which can result in bottlenecks if the market is asymmetrical. A focus on sustainable and resilient supply chain practices can mitigate the impact of external factors, fostering a more robust and adaptable industry landscape.

Once you have identified areas of disruption, how can you go about finding the perfect target? Stay curious. As you are going about your daily tasks, find time to ask yourself, how can this be better? Be critical of the user experience—at the post office, the grocery store, the doctor’s office, or a local restaurant. With recent advances in technology, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, and data analytics, options for improvement are now more copious than ever. The intersection of emerging technologies and archaic industries opens up infinite possibilities for those keen on challenging the status quo and reshaping industries. You don’t need to spend every waking second looking for flaws, as that will probably only drive you crazy, but train yourself to stop and take note when something strikes you as inefficient. You’ll probably be surprised how quickly the list adds up. The lesson: Don’t be afraid to deviate from the norm. Entrepreneurs and investors navigating the wide array of opportunities for disruption should focus on areas marked by unavoidable necessity (and plagued by inefficiencies), industries relying on specialists or subject matter experts who do not have time for technological transformation, businesses with a lack of programmatic solutions, and an unsustainable supply and demand framework. As we navigate an era defined by rapid advancements, embracing disruptive innovation becomes not only a choice, but a strategic imperative for those looking to shape the future and avoid obsolescence.