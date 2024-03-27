BY Balaji Krishnan4 minute read

Most start-ups often stick to a pretty similar plan at the beginning: raise a lot of capital, use recruiters to find the best candidates, and build out a big enough team for a bright future. While I think these steps can be very helpful once a company has established itself, here are some seemingly counterintuitive ideas I’ve found success with during the early stages:

1. KEEP INVESTMENT MODEST Obviously, if you need money to jumpstart your company or to keep the lights on, then seek out as much investment as you need. But too many start-ups get as much funding as they can without a plan on how to use it. You don’t want to raise too much capital until you know what’s working and what isn’t—or at least until you have a rough idea about what might work. Until you figure this out, it’s better not to bring too many people to the team, including investors.

Aside from managing people and bookkeeping, financial investors mean a greater focus on fiduciary responsibility. At the early stages of a company, a founder’s time needs to be spent on building the product—and little else. Having fewer people on the team makes this hyperfocus a bit easier. 2. DON’T GROW YOUR TEAM TOO FAST In the beginning, you may be working with engineers to define, build, and iterate your product, which means you have to be deeply involved in the product development. A small team is a focused team.

But if you scale up your team too quickly, you’ll have to manage all of them—not just people management, but product management delegation. All of a sudden, you are spending more time thinking about your team than your product. I’ve seen this scenario over and over: the first thing companies do is hire engineers, product managers, program managers, and others so they feel like a proper organization. The company may look more legitimate and promising, but if the founders haven’t homed in on their product, then they risk spending an excessive amount of capital and worker hours on an educated guess. If the product-market fit is not successful, it is far easier and cheaper to iterate with a small team. It’s true that having smaller teams means a much larger workload. In some scenarios, engineers may have to do three times the work. And for certain people, this could lead to severe burnout. Obviously, those who are looking for a work-life balance, or a job with lower stress, wouldn’t be expected to take these kinds of roles. I don’t believe in making people work the kind of hours that are going to make them hate their job, and I look for people who understand what the job entails and seem excited to take it on. This perspective connects to my third point.

3. HOLD OFF ON RECRUITERS Recruiters can be invaluable for companies, saving team members time and pointless meetings that could be spent developing the product. However, at the beginning, founders should be looking not just for the best workers in the industry, but the best at working with the existing team. This means prospective employees should not only share the same vision for the company, but also agree with the workload and have a genuine enthusiasm for the product they are going to build. Most of the best candidates to take up the challenges of a startup would prefer to hear directly from the founder, instead of hearing from a recruiter. Recruiting will have a much higher impact if the founder reaches out directly and shares the vision and a genuine interest in hiring them. Recruiters are great once people know about your company; but until the startup reaches that point, it’s the responsibility of the founder to convince the best engineers to join them.

The Linkedin Recruiter tool, for example, allows for extreme filtering, so I can search for workers based on their openness for work, where they live, their education, and areas of expertise. Instead of hoping a recruiter picks these people out, I can see them immediately and start digging through the noise. I can start looking for candidates whenever I have time, even late in the night. I don’t need to set up calls with recruiters or spend time explaining what I’m looking for. If there is anyone with potential, I send them a personal message that gets to the core of my product and what I’m looking for. Some people may not be interested in hearing from a recruiter, but when I send something more personalized that explains who I am, the product, and how I envision what working with me would look like, we can take the next step, which is having a conversation. I don’t consider these casual conversations to really be interviews as much as just making sure that we see eye to eye about the product and our vision, that we have a rapport, and that my roadmap makes sense to them. This will, of course, include my outlook on small teams, ownership, and responsibility, and I hope to get from them the feeling that they may find it exciting and rewarding.