Put yourself 2nd to place 1st in the experience economy

BY Barry Fiske4 minute read

Tell me if this isn’t a familiar story: A client rings you up and asks for a new website or mobile app. When you ask “Why?” the answers are a bit shocking. “Because it’s on the roadmap.” Or, “Because our technology platform needs updating.” Or, “Because the competition has a new one and we need to keep pace.”

All of this leads to my follow-up question: “Where is the customer in all of this?” BIG BUSINESS HAS LOST ITS WAY It’s a problem I see in many large companies. They’ve forgotten why they got into business in the first place. But companies exist to solve customer problems—period. It’s the reason their product or service first took off back when they were small.

But a funny thing happens on the road to success: growth. As organizations get bigger, they reorganize into individual business units, with individual leadership and individual goals. And over time, the products and experiences they make become more about what their business wants than what their customers really need. These big companies should pause and remember what they were like back in their start-up days. They need to go back to putting their customers first. WITH NO CUSTOMER FOCUS THERE’S NO CUSTOMER LOYALTY

Customers can sense when a company’s products and experiences aren’t loyal to their needs, so why should they be loyal to that business? Today, 61% of customers will commit to never shopping with a brand again after one bad experience. And 57% of customers won’t recommend a brand to a friend after just one poor web experience. In fact, it’s estimated that over $75 billion is lost every year in sales due to poor service experiences. But there’s hope. Whenever you see so much mediocrity, there’s an opportunity to be the one company standing out with a real focus on your customers.

GREAT EXPERIENCE HAS THE POWER TO RESHAPE CATEGORIES A great experience can reshape how customers think about the companies they engage with every day. And when these experiences are tailored to serve customers at the individual level, they become more than a website or an app. They become an essential part of people’s lives. Even complex businesses in complex industries can win simply because of their focused customer experience. Look at Wealthfront and how incredibly simple their experience makes it for next-generation investors to enroll and gain access to sophisticated financial management. Or think about Uber and how their focus on individual needs has redefined the standard for simple customer mobility, as well as employee job flexibility. I would argue that the kind of ride you get in an Uber, or the kind of financial advice you receive from Wealthfront, isn’t entirely unique. It’s the digitally-enabled customer-focused experience surrounding each business that makes them excel.

More broadly, we see data that indicates great customer-first experiences drive 1.7 times higher customer retention and allow brands to command up to 16% more in price. So, how do you make this happen? How do you get back to putting your customers first? Start by asking yourself a few questions. 1. How Are You Recognizing Your Customer?

How are you gathering data on your customers? How are you recognizing them the moment they hit your website or app? What’s your plan to build an identity graph of your customers (within the privacy guardrails of your country) to enable the level of personalization required to make every digital touchpoint customer-first? Being customer-centric is more than a state of mind. It takes active listening and real-time data to create and operate experiences truly focused on a customer. 2. How Are You Moving Beyond Personalization To Relevance And Utility?

How are you focusing your design on the real value of your service to your customers? How are you setting triggers to personalize the content in your experience to answer the exact question in your customer’s mind? Personalization is just a tactic. Your real goal must be relevance and utility. Whether you’re delivering a 1-to-1 experience or one-to-many, it’s all about rightsizing what a brand can offer to deliver exactly the right content a customer needs, at the right time, in just the right way. 3. How Are You Continually Optimizing Your Experience For Your Customer?

How are you building a program of continuous improvement into your experience creation plan? How are you planning the reporting, measurement, and ongoing optimization of content to make sure your experience’s focus doesn’t drift from your customer? A program of experience orchestration will enable your company to apply the power of AI to identify the right offer, message, and channel for each customer, and then conduct experiments to measure incremental lift and ROI. 4. How Are You Creating Flagship Digital Experiences?

How are you elevating your project internally into something more than just another web or app experience? How are you designing to not just create great experiences, but to set a new standard for customer-first design that the rest of the business will want to emulate? Exceptional customer-first experiences can serve as a beacon for the rest of the company, redefining what the brand can mean in your customer’s lives. BUSINESS IS A GAME OF INCHES

The simple truth is this: Unless you’re a monopoly or you have an incredibly unique IP, your business will win or lose based on the value of your customer experience. Now is the time to look at the business you have spent years building and commit yourself to putting it second. Instead, turn your full focus on your customer. It may seem crazy, but when you start ignoring your own needs to focus on your customers, you can’t help but create a successful business. And that may just be the secret to winning in today’s experience economy.