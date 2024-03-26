Why customer experience is getting worse in the age of CX

BY Tim Maleeny4 minute read

As we increasingly navigate our lives via the digital landscape, modern brands are investing more in customer experience—or CX, if you’re one of the cool kids—to drive engagement and growth. Media is fragmented to the point where advertising has reached its limits, so modern CMOs now have CXO counterparts or simply have added customer experience to their annual KPIs.

Which begs the question: Why are customer experiences getting worse and not better? You might discover the answer by looking at your phone—or, better yet, by trying not to look at your phone while still managing any aspect of daily life. Most CX experts for brands or marketing agencies grew up in a digital-first environment with a focus on harnessing emerging technology for seamless interactions. Accelerated by AI, this led to an explosion of chatbots, aggressive mining of first-party data, and a cloying degree of personalization. What’s missing is the realization that we don’t live on our phones, we live with our phones, and despite the over-hyped buzz around the metaverse, most of us intend to keep our corporeal forms intact. Humans are digital tourists, not natives, and even millennials and GenZ are rediscovering the need for physical experiences and personal interactions.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

This isn’t a Luddite’s appeal for simpler times; it’s a cautionary tale for anyone in the service business, because customers are starting to complain. A study last year suggested most people would rather do their taxes, shave their heads, or spend a night in jail rather than speak to customer service. We’ve reached a point where people prefer incarceration over trying to get the phone company to answer the phone. Even brands once known for their accessibility seemingly use everything in their digital arsenal to steer you away from talking directly to another human, with the empty assurance you’re exactly like everyone else and can solve your picayune problem if you just scour the website for answers.

That isn’t improved customer experience—it’s corporate misdirection designed to divert our gaze from the mass layoffs of customer service employees. No one at these companies believes it’s easier to speak to their AI-powered assistant for five minutes before being transferred to the next circle of voicemail Hell, but answering the phone quickly would require restaffing all those call centers. It may be a better experience for the company’s stockholders, but it’s a wasted afternoon and a rise in blood pressure for you. It was bad enough when companies were stealing our data, but now they are stealing our time. Estimate how much time you spend each day deleting unwanted emails or unsubscribing from spam you never intended to receive in the first place, then multiply those minutes by a rough guess as to how many years you have left on this planet. Even a casual email user is facing several months stolen from loved ones, friends, or your favorite hobbies.

We’ve fallen too far down the digital rabbit hole and lost sight of the sun. Try grabbing a quick bite with a friend without stopping mid-conversation to pull out your phone and scan a QR code for the menu. Are paper menus so expensive that a digital interruption is worth it? We were already addicted to our thousand-dollar phones, but now we’re completely co-dependent, and everyone knows how those relationships end. Statistically, we look at screens more than we look at other people, and we touch our devices far more than we shake hands, hug, or even smile at strangers passing by. Digital detours are the new nicotine, and the subsequent loss of meaningful connections has reached the point at which there is a general acknowledgment of a global loneliness epidemic.

advertisement

So, what can a company do, and how can a savvy marketer make a difference? We can start by bringing some much-needed empathy back into CX. Take grocery shopping. Self-checkout is undoubtedly convenient for some, but depending on what’s in your cart, your age, or your eyesight, it might be nice to get help once in a while. Yet even the poshest chains have gone too far in cutting checkout staff, so lines have gotten longer, and time—our most precious commodity—is being wasted again. And virtue-signaling aside, wouldn’t it be nice to get a bag to hold your groceries without being charged? If you get a bag from the Nike store or Lululemon, maybe you deserve one to carry your tomatoes. Airlines have spent millions updating their apps to make boarding easier, but once on the plane, only a Lilliputian or sardine could fit comfortably in a coach seat.

And therein lies the lesson: a return to first principles of human-centric design. Companies focused on efficiency think customers won’t notice a digital denigration of their experience—like frogs boiling in water getting hotter by degrees—but they do. Breakaway brands will place empathy before efficiency. This means a slow walk along the customer journey, embracing twists and turns as customers change their minds. Some touchpoints are digital but an equal number are flesh and blood. Personalization does not necessarily mean personal, so if your digital assistants become gatekeepers, you’ve lost the plot. The practice of customer experience was meant to be a continuous improvement of customer service. Through that lens, the application of technology becomes intuitive.

Answer the phone as if your favorite sibling is calling. Design the store around a visit from your mom. Build a website that your forgetful friend can navigate, and provide the option to use the chat, email, or call depending on their mood. Always on their terms, not yours. CX has never been complicated, but it’s not easy, either. For every digital innovation, there are unexpected consequences, so building the ideal customer experience requires restraint. Rather than assume tech is always the answer, try asking yourself a simple question: What would you do for your family and friends? If you can answer that correctly, your customers will never leave, and that’s an experience any brand would love to have.