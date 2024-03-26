BY Anna Greenwald3 minute read

The cloud isn’t new, but it’s still revolutionary. For businesses that have long relied on physical data centers and on-prem solutions, cloud migrations continue to be an investment with significant potential upside.

For enterprises, though, it’s not an instantaneous shift; it’s one that requires a thoughtful approach that limits disruption to the business and enables rapid growth. In 2018, MoneyGram started planning its own move to the cloud. Our goals were lofty but straightforward: modernize our architecture, ensure scalability in support of transaction volume growth, and shift away from on-premise and data center processing. With all our transacting systems now in the cloud, we have begun reflecting on lessons learned and how we can apply these lessons to other large enterprise projects. Some of these lessons may seem obvious or basic, but my hope in sharing them is that they can be helpful to other companies considering a cloud transformation. ALIGN ON THE ‘WHY’ AND ‘HOW’ YOU WILL MEASURE SUCCESS

There are many reasons to move to the cloud, including scalability, cost containment or reduction, modernization, and stability. However, it’s critical to align your specific objectives for moving to the cloud. In MoneyGram’s case, our primary goals have been modernization and scaling for transaction volume. This ensured that when we needed to make tradeoffs for cost and schedule, we continued to focus on our stated strategy and the ‘why’ behind the move. It also ensured that all functions, including procurement, finance, and accounting, understood the success metrics and could help our team plan and execute for modernization and growth. MANAGE TRANSFORMATION AS A SINGLE PROGRAM WITH MULTIPLE WORKSTREAMS

Successful cloud migration will require many teams working together. While there may be a natural tendency for infrastructure and application development to manage independent project plans, that only works at the task level. At the program level, we needed these teams to be in lockstep for a successful transition. We also needed cybersecurity (for cloud security governance), procurement (transitioning software licenses from on-prem to SaaS agreements), and many more functional teams to be part of our workstreams. In addition to the functions highlighted above, your data and reporting framework are critical to consider in your cloud program. Data modernization serves as the foundation for leveraging AI and machine learning via the cloud. It enables full utilization of cloud-based reporting and analytical tools that provide business insights in seconds instead of weeks or months. But remember, none of these benefits are possible unless transformation is managed in a holistic, collaborative way. HIRE DEDICATED RESOURCES WITH CLOUD TRANSFORMATION EXPERIENCE

A successful move to the cloud will require organizations to metaphorically ‘service the airplane while flying the plane.’ Most companies will operate in a hybrid cloud/on-premise model as a safeguard for unplanned outages and rookie mistakes due to inexperience. At MoneyGram, we looked to trusted partners with cloud experience who could advise on options for tackling the most complex tasks. Internally, we hired a dedicated, seasoned program manager focused solely on the cloud transition. With their seniority and expertise, they could recognize and address risks before they became issues, quickly make decisions, remove roadblocks, and overall execute with confidence. Additionally, we invested in cloud training. Cloud literacy benefits the organization by increasing productivity, reducing employee attrition, and allowing employees with deep knowledge of legacy systems to innovate faster for their organization.

PLAN FOR FAST-FOLLOW CLOUD-OPTIMIZATION PROJECTS As MoneyGram moved its architecture and systems from on-premise to the cloud, we hypothesized which processes and services would drive high cloud-computing costs and where we would need to make changes. In many cases, our hypotheses were correct—yet sometimes, they were not. Specific services, systems, and reporting required fast-follow projects for cloud optimization. We also found that we needed projects to address our release and change processes. Organizations must plan for these unknown aspects as they progress through their cloud journeys. We conducted deliberate ‘after-action reviews’ to determine where we needed to optimize. A culture of learning and agile adaptability is the best way to make it through a cloud transition stronger than before.

EXPECT SOME UNEXPECTED BENEFITS These are just a few of our cloud journey lessons, and all can easily be extrapolated to other large enterprise projects. MoneyGram’s successful cloud journey has driven improvements in scalability and stability, and has positioned us to support our tremendous digital growth. The cultural benefit of coordinating organization-wide objectives was an unexpected, yet invaluable result. The principles of agreeing on success metrics, establishing program governance and accountability, and creating a cadence for continuous improvement are critical components of a high-functioning organization. Our cloud journey brought our teams closer together and has been one of the building blocks of our winning culture.