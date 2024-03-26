BY Magdalena Nowicka Mook4 minute read

It’s crucial to keep a finger on the pulse of workplace trends. As a leader, doing so helps you guide your organization’s future direction. Yet, if the terms “great resignation,” “quiet quitting,” and “shift shock” make your eyes roll, you know all too well that some trends are nothing more than the catchy buzzwords of the moment. As such, many fade as quickly as they arise. However, others prove more lasting and make you address broader and longer-term shifts in the way you work.

As a leader with nearly three decades of experience driving teams and businesses, I sit at the convergence of workplace trends and transformations. What I’ve learned is that no tendency holds merit merely because it is a trend. Rather than jumping headfirst onto rapidly fleeting buzzwords, leaders should drive their application of workplace trends from a future of work strategy. A good place to start is by discerning what trends hold value in relation to your organization’s future growth and talent pipeline. Let’s explore some recent emergent trends that meet these parameters. INVEST IN TOP PERFORMERS WITH RESKILLING

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

According to the World Economic Forum, almost half of workers (44%) will experience a disruption to their core skills by 2028. Advances in technology, including artificial intelligence, are expected to transform 1 billion jobs by 2030. Unlike the short wave of mass exodus dubbed the “Great Resignation,” this data points to a lasting need for reskilling as a permanent fixture in the business lexicon. Investing in reskilling for top talent serves a broader purpose than just preparing for the rise of AI: It is a method of futureproofing for what we already know will be a tectonic shift in the global workplace. Amid a shrinking workforce, businesses in all industries face the challenge of bringing in the changing skill sets required to remain nimble and competitive. Coaching is one evidence-based tool that can help identify potential skill gaps in an organization and support teams in unleashing their full potential across new skill sets. An investment in reskilling is an investment in your existing talent, which not only expands capabilities and encourages talent retention, but also reduces the turbulence of otherwise inevitable turnover. An investment in advancing your organization’s talent is never off-trend.

EMBRACE A COMMITMENT TO FLEXIBILITY Modern workers are now accustomed to heightened flexibility and agency in determining when and where they work, with 87% taking the opportunity to work in a flexible setup whenever possible. A Gallup survey found that hybrid work results in improved work/life balance, decreased burnout, and increased productivity. In short, flexible work structures that meet workforce expectations are no longer a trend but a new normal. Leaders who invest now in a long-term hybrid strategy enable their organizations to remain competitive. Often, the best place to start is to evaluate what has and has not worked well to support talent and advance the organization’s objectives over the past three years.

advertisement

The positive impacts of a hybrid work environment directly correlate to a decrease in turnover. Eight in 10 chief human resource officers from Fortune 500 companies report they intend to sustain their current level of remote work flexibility in the next year. As such, leaders of organizations of all sizes must accept that such flexible work arrangements will be fundamental to future talent recruitment and retention—and thus, their overall success. Leaders who wish to adapt to this new way of work can leverage tools like coaching to learn how to manage and motivate hybrid teams. Simultaneously, leaders can reskill themselves to improve team engagement in working toward a shared goal. CONNECT WITH TALENT THROUGH A VALUES STANCE

As Gen Zers advance in the workplace, they are expressing a work preference for organizations that share their personal values. Gen Z is quickly rising in the workplace and now makes up 27% of the workforce. This will only establish their greater influence over policies and expectations. If employers do not act now to establish an authentic values-driven stance, talent recruitment and retention could pose a major challenge with lasting ripple effects. Driving an organization’s strategy from clearly defined corporate values and mission—and communicating those values to employees so it becomes clear how their work contributes to that mission—is well worth the investment. Leaders who take the time to connect the organization’s values to those of their employees will find their workforce focused, motivated, and aligned to the business’ goals. Further, most of Gen Z has yet to enter the workforce. As they do, organizations that have a demonstrated record of commitment to their values will have a competitive advantage in attracting this upcoming generation’s top talent. Coaching can support organizations in advancing ESG initiatives that align organically with already established values and priorities.