How Reddit’s IPO could still go horribly wrong

Reddit went public in a long-awaited initial public offering on March 21, becoming the first social media company to do so since Pinterest in 2019 .

Once something of a lawless wilderness, Reddit has gone corporate over the past decade, reining in the fringe elements of its platform and issuing a ban on hate speech, all in the hopes of luring in big-money advertisers. The strategy has to some extent worked: Reddit reported nearly $800 million in annual advertising revenue in 2023.

But one element from the earliest days of Reddit still remains: its army of volunteer moderators.

Reddit is divided up into hundreds of thousands of active subreddits—communities as varied as WallStreetBets, the pop music forum PopHeads, and the confessional AmITheAsshole. Each subreddit is run by a handful of moderators, or mods, who set and enforce individualized rules and standards of decorum for the subreddit while ensuring the community—or its members—don’t run afoul of broader sitewide rules. And those mods are working on a purely volunteer basis.