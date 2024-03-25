Candor is a professional networking site that reveals the person behind the résumé

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

Candor is a great new site that helps others get to know you beyond your job title. Answer icebreaker-style questions about when you’re at your best, what you’re curious about, what you love about your work, hobbies, and other aspects of yourself. The result is a professional profile you can share—like a more human version of a LinkedIn page—to reveal a fuller picture of who you really are. Read on for Candor’s strongest features and ideas for using it, along with a few limitations and alternatives.

[Photo: Candor]

Examples of Candor

Get to know your colleagues

Create a team space. Candor lets you create a group where members can see one another’s profiles. After setting up your own profile, invite teammates to join. They can choose which questions to answer. Example: Candor’s team Cost: Basic profiles are free. More advanced features cost $5 to $10 per month per team member. Benefits: Candor helps develop camaraderie. It also can allow people to share insights into their work styles, like what feedback they value most, or how they’d like support when work is challenging.

Candor lets you create a group where members can see one another’s profiles. After setting up your own profile, invite teammates to join. They can choose which questions to answer. Build team culture. Connect to colleagues beyond project emails by hearing about their hobbies, pets, favorite books, movies, and whatever else they choose to share. Understanding who you’re working with—especially when people are increasingly collaborating remotely—helps foster trust. Example: Arcellx People Team

Connect to colleagues beyond project emails by hearing about their hobbies, pets, favorite books, movies, and whatever else they choose to share. Understanding who you’re working with—especially when people are increasingly collaborating remotely—helps foster trust. Strengthen onboarding. Joining a new team is hard, especially when people are dispersed or dialing in from home. When a new employee joins your group, Candor provides a neat way for them to introduce themselves and get to know their new colleagues beyond names and titles. Example: Lousso Designs

Joining a new team is hard, especially when people are dispersed or dialing in from home. When a new employee joins your group, Candor provides a neat way for them to introduce themselves and get to know their new colleagues beyond names and titles.

Deepen connections within an organization

Create a fun group directory. One group of leaders uses Candor for personality peeks. When they’re paired up for peer mentoring, they can look at each other’s Candor profiles—not just LinkedIn—to prepare for meetings and get a sneak preview of their partners. Example: SafeSpace Community—People/HR leaders

One group of leaders uses Candor for personality peeks. When they’re paired up for peer mentoring, they can look at each other’s Candor profiles—not just LinkedIn—to prepare for meetings and get a sneak preview of their partners.

Create a profile of your career path

Show change over time. In addition to answering questions, you can create chapters in your profile to show how you’ve progressed through phases of your life. Share the path that brought you to now. Highlight moments in your early career or formative aspects of your school, college, or graduate school journey. Reveal as much or as little as you’d like.

Candor for work

With a paid plan, you can use Candor for more advanced team communication. It can plug into Slack if you already use that to stay in touch.