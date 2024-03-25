How a Haim sister and an electronic musician became Hollywood’s go-to movie-scoring duo

BY P. Claire Dodson4 minute read

When chatting about music with Este Haim and Christopher Stracey, one riff leads to another. In the span of 25 minutes, they will cover AI’s role in the music industry, algorithms vs. the record shop owner-inspired discoveries of old, Steely Dan album covers, and the Japanese composer Susumu Yokota. They follow each other’s trains of thought easily, checking reference points, swapping stories.

[Photo: Searchlight Pictures] The first time they hung out in a studio together in 2021, they riffed like this, trading recs and piling them on top of each other to form an ultra-collaborative friendship that has since led them to collaborate on the scores for movies like the box office smash rom-com Anyone But You and critically-acclaimed indie Suncoast. “Yeah, it was an initial great hang,” Stracey says. Haim adds, “We have such a thirst for learning about music and esoteric weird instruments from around the world. We nerd out.” They are both better known for their individual careers. LA-native Haim is the bassist of the eponymous, Grammy-winning trio that she formed with her younger sisters. Australian DJ and producer Stracey has credits on songs by Troye Sivan, Ellie Goulding, and Orville Peck in addition to his dance music duo Bag Raiders. But in composing for film and TV, they’ve unlocked new facets of themselves and their art. “Your whole approach can be different,” Stracey says about making film scores. “Not just the music, but the whole way you approach writing and playing the instruments can change from job to job. Especially when you have a project that you’re known for and you do the same thing over and over again—it’s such a fun thing to be able to break out of that.”

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

In 2020, Haim felt a restless energy response to pandemic frustration and jumped at the chance to score the Netflix series Maid, starring Margaret Qualley; she’d never composed for a visual project before, so she reached out to friend Tobias Jesso Jr., who connected her with Stracey. “Both of us were kind of like babies coming into this magical genre that we were both huge fans of, and we just jumped in head first.” she says. They both have the same vibe: “We say yes, we love adventure, we love challenges.” Despite both musicians’ deep professional knowledge, music composition turned out to be an entirely different challenge. How do you cede control to a director or writer and their vision when you’re used to making your own music and controlling your sound? “Ultimately, we realize it’s not our movie,” Stracey says. “We’re not making our own record here, we’re a supporting role servicing this greater picture.” Watching a movie come together, and experiencing it as a listener in the quiet of a movie theater, is also a whole different experience. Both artists are used to performing with in-ears to big crowds, attuned to screams but not much else. They recently sat together for the Sundance premiere of Suncoast, a film about a teenager coming of age as her mother cares for her dying brother.

They were surrounded by “a cacophony of sniffles,” Haim says. “I’d never experienced that. When I’m on stage, we have a couple songs that are really emotional, but I can’t really hear what’s happening in the audience. I don’t really hear people crying live.” In addition to her work with Stracey, Haim has collaborated with composer Amanda Yamate on projects including Netflix’s Do Revenge and You’re So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. She was also an executive music producer for National Geographic’s A Small Light, orchestrating ‘30s- and ‘40s-style covers from King Princess and Angel Olsen to accompany the drama about Miep Gies helping to hide Anne Frank and her family during the Holocaust. She’s deeply compelled, perhaps subconsciously, by stories about young women realizing how powerful they are. “As a teen I didn’t feel like I had any power or any agency over anything. I think me, Este Haim sitting as a 37-year-old woman now, it’s taken me this long to stand in my power,” she says. “The older I get I feel more comfortable in my skin. I think I am attracted to seeing women, seeing girls, come into their own.”