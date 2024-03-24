Statehouses like March Madness and sports gambling because they have a fiscal problem

BY The Conversation4 minute read

State governments now collect about half a billion dollars each quarter, or about $2 billion a year, from sports gambling. That’s roughly one-fifth of that 9.1%. If gamblers bet around $3 billion on March Madness, then states will pocket over $50 million dollars in extra revenue just from a three-week basketball tournament. The ugly side of sports betting Gambling is wonderful for state revenues and gaming-company profits. However, it has a dark side: While many people enjoy gambling, millions of Americans have a gambling problem.

The second idea, which I prefer, is to revert to the common practice before 2018 of using cash to bet. The idea is simple. Anyone with an online gambling account would need to pre-fund their account with cash. Winners would never have to stop gambling. Losers, however, would be forced to temporarily stop betting when their account runs out of money. Needing to take a break to go to a bank or simply pull money out of your wallet and hand it to someone would give people a chance to think about what they’re doing instead of being stuck in the moment of a bet-bet-bet mindset. In theory, people could deposit cash into their accounts at any of the roughly 223,000 locations across the country that sell lottery tickets. To implement this idea, however, the federal government would need to change a law. Since 1955, it has imposed a special yearly tax of $50 on each person who accepts bets for profit.