Visually impaired students can ‘get a feel for’ eclipses with tactile books and graphics

Many people in the U.S. will have an opportunity to witness nearly four minutes of a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024, as it moves from southern Texas to Maine. But in the U.S., more than 7 million people are blind or visually impaired and may not be able to experience an eclipse the traditional way.

Of course they, like those with sight, will feel colder as the sun’s light is shaded, and will hear the songs and sounds of birds and insects change as the light dims and brightens. But much of an eclipse is visual. We are a planetary scientist and an astronomer who, with funding and support from NASA’s Solar System Exploration Research Virtual Institute, have created and published a set of tactile graphics, or graphics with raised and textured elements, on the 2024 total solar eclipse. The guide, called Getting a Feel for Eclipses, illustrates the paths of the 2017 total, 2023 annular, and 2024 total solar eclipses. In a total eclipse, the moon fully blocks the sun from Earth view, while during an annular eclipse, a narrow ring of sunlight can be seen encircling the moon.

The tactile graphics and associated online content detail the specific alignment of the Earth, moon, and sun under which eclipses occur. To date, we have distributed almost 11,000 copies of this book to schools for the blind, state and local libraries, the Library of Congress, and more. The Getting a Feel for Eclipses guide helps blind and visually impaired people learn about the eclipse. [Image: NASA SSERVI]

Why publish a tactile book on eclipses? NASA has lots of explanatory material that helps people visualize and understand rare phenomena like eclipses. But for people with visual impairments, maps, and images don’t help. For tactile readers, their sense of touch is their vision. That’s where this guide and our other tactile books come in.

Each book includes a QR code on the front cover, outlined by a raised square boundary. The code links to an online guide that leads the user through the content behind the graphics while also providing background information. With the online content, users may opt to print the information in large font or have it read to them by a device. Although initially created to assist visually impaired audiences, these books are still helpful resources for those with sight. Some students can see but might learn better when able to explore the tactile parts of the guide while listening to the audio. Often it’s helpful for students to get the same information presented in different styles, with options to read or have the content information read to them. Students at Florida School for the Deaf and Blind in St. Augustine explore tactiles 1 and 2. [Photo: Florida School for the Deaf and Blind]

How are the books made? We hand-make each book starting by identifying which science concepts the user will likely want to know, and which illustrations can support those concepts.

Once identified, the next step is to create a tactile master, or model, which has one or more raised textures that help to define the science concepts. We pick a set of unique textures to use on the master to signify different items, so the sun feels different than the Earth. This way, the textures of the graphics become part of the story being shared. For example, in a model of the sun’s surface, we use Spanish moss to create the dynamic texture of the sun. In past projects, we’ve used textures like doll hair, sand, and differently textured cardboard to illustrate planet features, instruments on spacecraft, fine surface features, and more. Then, we add Braille labels for figure titles, key features, and specific notes. Once we’ve finished making the masters and laying out each page, a small family print shop—McCarty Printing in Erie, Pennsylvania—prints the page titles and key feature labels on Brailon, a type of plastic paper.