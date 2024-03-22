Ukraine’s tech sector has proved resilient in wartime. Women’s startups have offered hope

War in Ukraine has pushed women into more leadership roles in its growing tech sector , where they are gaining experience and contacts abroad that could help rebuild the economy when the conflict ends, some entrepreneurs, companies, and investors say.

With most men unable to leave Ukraine, women tech entrepreneurs like Anna Lissova, 30, who runs mental health startup Pleso Therapy, have taken charge of raising funds, finding new clients abroad and embracing other key roles.

Before the war she focused on recruiting therapists in Ukraine. Now she travels abroad to pitch the company at conferences and has led product launches in Poland and Romania.

“I had to suddenly change my role and take over the public representation of the company. The war led to women taking more senior positions and power in startups,” she said.