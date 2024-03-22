Ukraine’s tech sector has proved resilient in wartime. Women’s startups have offered hope

War in Ukraine has pushed women into more leadership roles in its growing tech sector, where they are gaining experience and contacts abroad that could help rebuild the economy when the conflict ends, some entrepreneurs, companies, and investors say.
With most men unable to leave Ukraine, women tech entrepreneurs like Anna Lissova, 30, who runs mental health startup Pleso Therapy, have taken charge of raising funds, finding new clients abroad and embracing other key roles.
Before the war she focused on recruiting therapists in Ukraine. Now she travels abroad to pitch the company at conferences and has led product launches in Poland and Romania.
“I had to suddenly change my role and take over the public representation of the company. The war led to women taking more senior positions and power in startups,” she said.
Martial law prohibits most men of military age from leaving the country, creating a need and space for female tech entrepreneurs at home and abroad. They are able to build on a stronger representation by women in leadership positions in Ukraine than in the European Union and globally.
Some say they still face prejudice in the traditionally male-dominated tech industry however, or describe their struggles to run a business while adapting to life as a refugee and having to raise families alone with fathers still in Ukraine.
Over the past decade, Ukraine has boasted one of eastern Europe’s fastest growing tech hubs with startups attracting funding and clients from a large domestic market.