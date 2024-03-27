How your attachment style might be hurting your success at work

BY Stephanie Vozza5 minute read

Sometimes, you’re your own worst enemy. The tricky part is that you often don’t recognize it. Self-sabotage can get in the way of your goals and best intentions, and it frequently stems from attachment style, says Judy Ho, a clinical and forensic neuropsychologist and author of The New Rules of Attachment: How to Heal Your Relationships, Reparent Your Inner Child, and Secure Your Life Vision.

Attachment theory is about those first important relational bonds with primary caregivers, which set up a template for how you think about yourself and how others respond to you, says Ho. “It’s your own self-concept development—your self-esteem,” she says. “When you come into the world as blank slates, those important first relationships help set the tone for the rest of your life.” Popular media often focuses on attachment theory in romantic relationships, but Ho says it applies to all areas of life, including how you approach work goals and how you relate to your supervisor, colleagues, and clients. There are four attachment styles, three of which are insecure.

Avoidant attachment style The first insecure style is avoidant, and it’s often learned in childhood if you are surrounded by unreliable adults. As you mature, you focus on achievements and goals rather than relationships with others. “It’s not because they’re superficial,” says Ho. “They just learned that those are the best routes for them to do something important in their lives and to achieve better self-esteem.” People who have an avoidant attachment at work tend to be competitive and independent, almost to a fault, says Ho. “People who are avoidant are the quintessential workaholics, which, at a distance, can look very admirable,” she says. When you look up close, workaholism is a coping strategy they use to not have to rely on people or connect with them.”

