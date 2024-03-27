This startup is making breastfeeding suites a standard office amenity, finally

BY Elizabeth Segran6 minute read

I’ll never forget the time that I had to pump milk for my newborn right before moderating a panel at a conference. The event’s organizers set aside a large closet for me, but another presenter inadvertently walked in during my pumping session, while I was topless. Needless to say, I didn’t produce much milk, nor did I perform my best on stage.

These kinds of stories are common. The World Health Organization recommends exclusively breastfeeding for the first six months of a child’s life, and encourages continued breastfeeding until the child is two. But this is a tall order for working moms, because many employers offer very makeshift solutions for women to pump. They might offer a closet or a conference room, where someone is liable to knock on the door, or possibly walk in. A startup called Work & Mother is on a mission to make these unpleasant pumping-at-work experiences a thing of the past. Abbey Donnell, founder and CEO, wants to make private, spa-like “pumping suites,” a standard amenity in office buildings, just like rooftop deck or a gyms. Since its launch in 2018, the Houston-based startup has opened five suites in Texas, and with its recent $3.5 million infusion of seed funding, it is now expanding rapidly with new suites in Boston and New York, along with new suites coming in San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, and more. The United States has some of the least supportive laws when it comes to working mothers. It is one of only seven countries globally that does not provide paid leave after childbirth, which is why a quarter of employed mothers returned to work just two weeks after giving birth. In 2022, President Biden signed the PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act, which requires employers to provide reasonable break time for a worker to express breast milk, along with a place to work—other than a bathroom—that is shielded from view and free from intrusion from coworkers and the public.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

[Photo: Work & Mother] Donnell says that it can be hard for many employers to provide a comfortable, shielded place because developers often did not design office buildings with nursing mothers in mind. As a result, companies repurpose another room for these women. It might be the photocopy room, or an empty office, or a conference room. It may not always have a lock. “It’s a very vulnerable position,” says Donnell. “You’re carrying all these pump parts across your office to this one room. You’re hearing coworkers talking through the door, or asking you when you’re going to be done.” All of this has a negative impact on breast milk production. The body needs to feel relaxed in order to create the oxytocin hormone required to produce milk. Stressing about someone walking in or needing the room can cause milk supply to go down. “This creates a spiral where women either quit breastfeeding or quit working,” Donnell says. “A suite isn’t just a perk. It’s a way for employers to retain workers.” To Donnell, this seemed like a building design problem. Many developers create other kinds of shared spaces for their tenants, from gyms to cafes to rooftop decks. They pass the cost to their entire base of tenants, which means just a marginal rent increase. A pumping suite fits very nicely into this model. Work & Mother suites usually cost between $10,000 and $30,000 to install, depending on a lot of factors, including size, desired features, and how much work is required to retrofit the building.

[Photo: Work & Mother] Donnell has created “pumping suites” designed for privacy, comfort, and convenience. The rooms come with fridges for milk storage, private rooms, cleaning stations, and lockers to store pumping parts. There are vending machines with breastfeeding related products you may have forgotten to bring with you, like milk storage bags or lanolin cream. And there are also hospital grade pumps, if you would prefer to use them. [Photo: Work & Mother] Work & Mother designed the suites to look elegant, like a high-end spa with dimmed lighting, while also being professional. Women can book time in one of the suites using an app. Donnell says that when she toured other corporate pumping facilities, some looked like a nursery, with a rocking chair or recliner. But when she did focus groups, she found that many women didn’t actually like this kind of seating for pumping. “You want to be seated in a chair with a back, because gravity plays a part in sending the milk down into the pump,” she says.

advertisement

Some women also wanted a place to get some work done or eat their lunch while they were pumping. So the suites come in two formats, one with a comfortable armchair and a side table, that is designed for optimal relaxation. But there are also office-style setups with a desk and chair, along with outlets. [Photo: Work & Mother] Buildings don’t need a lot of space to create these suites. They’re generally set up in the common area, where there might be a gym or a shared conferencing space. Work & Mother’s design team is able to work in a variety of contexts, incorporating fewer rooms if necessary. One landlord carved an entire suite in a vacant area of the lobby. In another case, tenant gave back a small amount of space they weren’t doing anything with. “One of the more unique things about Work & Mother is that they’re somewhat space agnostic,” says Brian Wallick, senior director at the real estate firm Nuveen, has incorporated Work & Mother suites into office buildings in Dallas and Houston. “The offering will shine through regardless.”

From the initial data over the past six years, the company has found that women who have access to these pumping suites have a higher success rate at breastfeeding than their counterparts. Nationally, 79% of new moms initiate breastfeeding. Among women who work outside the home, only 10% are still nursing at six months. But women who use the Work & Mother suites have a 90% success rate at six months. As a developer Wallick says that it will take education to convince businesses and corporate tenants of the value of a pumping suite. While some more enlightened companies seem to get the value immediately, others require persuading. “We’re starting to see some transformative changes in the awareness of the offering, but it’s still definitely in its infancy,” says Wallick. “Value can mean different things to different people, so part of this is about knowing your audience and what may move the needle. For instance, some employers may see it as helping solve a space utilization problem.” With its new seed funding, Work & Mother now plans to expand nationally and partner with developers to quickly add these suites to existing buildings. Donnell points out that as women return to the office after years at home during COVID, the necessity of a space like this becomes even more salient. “We all got used to more flexibility when working from home,” she says. “As new moms return to the work, they want to make sure they have a facility waiting for them. This increases the chances they will be successful at breastfeeding, and even that they will return to work at all.”