Five Below joins the growing list of self-checkout skeptics as retailers grapple with ‘shrink’

The discount chain Five Below is the latest retailer to announce changes to its self-checkout lanes. On the company’s Q4 2023 earnings call on Wednesday, Five Below CEO Joel Anderson addressed the changes that are being implemented to combat high levels of shrink—the retail industry’s term for inventory that goes missing.

In prepared remarks on the call (via The Motley Fool), Anderson said that in the company’s fourth quarter, Five Below purposely limited the number of self-checkout lanes that were open at any given time while also charging an employee to oversee the lanes to keep an eye on customers.

Anderson went on to say that due to elevated shrink in January, “we have now evolved to associate assistant checkout in all of our stores. In addition, in our high-shrink stores, the primary option for checkout is more of the traditional over-the-counter associate checkout.” He stated that the company’s goal is to have 75% of all checkout transactions overseen by employees chain-wide, with 100% of checkout transactions carried out by employees only in its highest-shrink stores.

Anderson’s comments confirm what Five Below customers began reporting on Reddit seven months ago. In a thread on the r/FiveBelow subreddit, customers said they had to wait longer in Five Below checkout lines in some stores because the self-checkout lanes were closed.