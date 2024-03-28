What I learned when I started embracing the word ‘no’

BY Sheela Subramanian3 minute read

What does it mean to be ambitious? Throughout my career, one of the most common pieces of advice I received was to say yes to it all—accept the high-profile opportunities, take on that promotion, lean in to all that the world offered me.

Ambition, as I was told, was to never settle for enough. It was to hustle, grind, and suffer in order to live up to my potential. Until one day, I woke up and realized a mismatch between ambition and my potential. It turns out that a high-achieving life was not my life well lived. By embracing the “shoulds” and the “supposed tos,” I had actually neglected my potential of what I truly wanted. My year of no In March 2023, I began what I call my year of no. I left my high-flying corporate career and dream job without a plan or ounce of ambition for what was next. I refused to call it a sabbatical or a break, because that implied that I planned on going back to the hard-charging grind of the professional world. Rather, I called it my year of no—declining opportunities, refusing answers to “What’s next?” and ultimately rendering myself useless in this productivity-addicted society of ours—all in the sake of figuring out what I actually wanted. I took long, meandering walks, had long, meandering talks with my elders, and took long, meandering trips with my family. Over the past year, I refused to think about what I wanted to do with my career—but shifted my perspective to who I wanted to be as a person.

When we measure ourselves based on what we do, we turn into productivity bots, getting little dopamine hits from checking items off our to-do lists. But when we strip away pointless productivity measures to explore what it is that brings us to life, we can open up a whole new world in terms of how we want to live our lives, who we want to surround ourselves with, and the mark that we can make on the world. At the beginning of my journey, I was in search of this universal truth. I thought that answers would pop up and I’d be set. Turns out, saying no and looking inward is a challenging, isolating, and slow experience. But in this state, I did learn to rewire how I’ve thought about three facets of success and power. Exploring the concept of enough There is a Sanskrit saying that “the mind that is good with ‘enough’ is the medicine that makes you golden.” Enough is a multifaceted word, but in our society, it’s pretty one-dimensional: Most resort to having enough in terms of possessions, money, or status.

Rather than being programmed to reflect on having enough, what does exploring being enough look like? I’d accumulated prestigious degrees, executive titles, and world-class opportunities, yet it never felt like enough. Once I checked off one accomplishment, I wanted to achieve more and more milestones, feeding into the “I’ll be happy when . . .” mentality. When I stopped living by that attitude, I began to realize that I had plenty to offer the world with who I was today. The adventurous spirit, creative mind, and extremely loud laugh had always been there. But I didn’t see it because it was hidden away under the guise of professionalism. Redefining ambition Which begs the next question: Is “good with enough” the same as “good enough”? Someone recently asked me what had happened to that hard-charging woman who was once ripe with ambition? Where was my drive?