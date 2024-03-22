DEI is not why ‘Star Wars’ is getting worse

BY Joe Berkowitz4 minute read

Pity the die-hard Star Wars fan. It used to be so easy for them to identify where the series purportedly went wrong. One could summarize it in two simple words: the prequels. At this point, however, the franchise has zoomed out to a galaxy far, far beyond the original trilogy, or even the original trilogy of trilogies, to the point where some of its prequels now have prequels. (And the generation of kids who grew up watching the prequel trilogy have since reclaimed it.)

Although some of the folks attacking the show swear it’s because the trailer suggests it will break Star Wars canon—not broken canon!—the toxic comment section on the YouTube clip tells a different story. Apart from being created by a woman, Russian Doll cocreator Headland, and starring Amandla Sternberg, who is nonbinary, the trailer comes at a time when Star Wars is already in peak “wokelash.” Back in January, Oscar-winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy announced she’d be directing the next film in the Star Wars franchise. (Yes, a whole new trilogy is on the way.) She’ll be the first woman, and first woman of color, to take the creative reins on a Star Wars film, and those already enlisted in a war against Disney attacked her for celebrating that. First of all, the idea that the Star Wars franchise is adhering to a DEI quota is demonstrably false. The live-action Star Wars series preceding The Acolyte on Disney+ may have had plenty of women and people of color as guest directors, but all of those shows were created by white men, mainly Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. Ditto the upcoming series, Skeleton Crew, which stars Jude Law and premieres this December. All but one of them—last summer’s Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson—feature male leads. The most incredible part about the DEI slander, though, is that what truly has tarnished Star Wars is so thuddingly obvious. It’s the same brand dilution that has put Marvel on its Hulk-sized back foot. (Similarly, Marvel has also come under attack for being “too woke” while it should be under attack for not giving its fans 10 seconds to actually miss it.)