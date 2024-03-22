A deal to bring Google’s AI to the iPhone carries major questions around money

This story originally appeared in The Technology Letter and is republished here with permission.
A report Monday by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, citing unnamed sources, stated that Apple is in talks with Alphabet’s Google to bring the latter’s artificial intelligence mega-program, Gemini, to the iPhone. Gurman’s report raised but did not answer an interesting question, Who pays whom?
Gemini is a recently-released program from Google that can do things similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, but also a whole lot more, such as finding a particular moment in a video clips based just on the description the user types. The program can be used for free, and Google offers an higher-capability version, called “Advanced,” as part of a Google subscription that includes storage and Google Docs and other things, for $19.99 per month.
Gurman’s report stirred a number of enthusiastic reflections from the Street in the ensuing twenty-four hours. None of those observers can say, however, who is the one paying here.
That question is especially intriguing because Google already has a deal with Apple, which the U.S Department of Justice is suing Google over, to have its search engine be the default on Apple’s iOS devices, including the iPhone. That deal involves Google paying Apple an undisclosed sum that analysts have estimated at twenty billion dollars, annually.
In the case of the Gurman report, it’s not clear if Google would also pay Apple, or if the reverse would be true.
One view, put forward Tuesday by Merrill Lynch’s Alphabet analyst, Justin Post, is that “the report did not provide details on potential financial terms, be we assume Apple would be paying Google a technology license fee.”