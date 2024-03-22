A deal to bring Google’s AI to the iPhone carries major questions around money

This story originally appeared in The Technology Letter and is republished here with permission.

A report Monday by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, citing unnamed sources, stated that Apple is in talks with Alphabet’s Google to bring the latter’s artificial intelligence mega-program, Gemini, to the iPhone. Gurman’s report raised but did not answer an interesting question, Who pays whom?

Gemini is a recently-released program from Google that can do things similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, but also a whole lot more, such as finding a particular moment in a video clips based just on the description the user types. The program can be used for free, and Google offers an higher-capability version, called “Advanced,” as part of a Google subscription that includes storage and Google Docs and other things, for $19.99 per month.

Gurman’s report stirred a number of enthusiastic reflections from the Street in the ensuing twenty-four hours. None of those observers can say, however, who is the one paying here.