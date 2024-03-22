Today’s top business headlines: Reddit’s IPO Apple’s antitrust lawsuit, DoorDash drone deliveries, and Glassdoor user worries

Reddit goes public: Reddit shares soared past 60% after the social media network’s highly anticipated initial public offering came out Thursday. Starting at $47 each, shares soon increased to $55 due to the demand of people wanting to buy in. As Reddit is known to not be a profitable company, the social media site aired out some risks in its IPO that could affect its stock. Going forward, all eyes will be on the newly public social media company to see if it can hold its ground in the market. Full story .

Apple’s very big lawsuit: Apple was sued on Thursday as the Department of Justice (DOJ) cracks down on antitrust in the U.S. The lawsuit claims that Apple is edging out other competitors in the market when it comes to smartphones, accusing the tech giant of monopolistic practices. With vigorous pushback already, Apple says the lawsuit prohibits them from creating the technology people want to see from them. The corporation could stand the chance of losing more here as the DOJ takes a strike at its whole smartphone brand, rather than one aspect of it. Full story.

DoorDash’s Drones: DoorDash and Alphabet’s Wing are bringing drone delivery to the U.S. as their partnership expands. The service, which first rolled out in Australia two years ago, will allow customers in a Virginia town to order select items from Wendy’s menu and have them delivered by drone. With a new aircraft for larger delivery orders, Wing will continue to grow its drone delivery service and reach more houses in the process. Full story.

Mind Control: Elon Musk’s tech startup Neuralink showed its first patient with a chip implant playing chess with his mind on a live stream Wednesday. Two months after the initial implant, the patient demonstrated how he uses the chip to control the computer mouse with his thoughts. As this implantation is still in its early stages, Musk and Neuralink will be keeping an eye on the functions of the chip and what other capabilities it could hold. Full story.