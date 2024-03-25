BY John Hall4 minute read

To the everyday person, an ad is just an ad. Unlike marketers aiming to capture audience members’ attention and convert them into customers, the average person doesn’t need to consider the strategy behind it. Those marketers, on the other hand, are continually designing strategies that rethink what ads can and should be.

To outpace the competition, marketing professionals have to keep up with trends and changes in the industry. It’s also imperative to stay relevant as audiences’ preferences evolve with the technologies on which ads run. At this point, companies must be using the latest and best advertising tools and resources, because if you aren’t, your competitors will be. Here are a few ways I think advertising strategies are changing in the near future. 1. ADS TAKE ON A NATIVE FEEL

When a door-to-door salesperson rings your bell, how do you feel? To begin with, you’re likely suspicious, wary, and more than a little irritated. You’re probably not open to listening to their pitch. You may find ways to avoid hearing it altogether by not answering the door. With some forms of advertising, consumers might not have the same luxury of making messages disappear. But that doesn’t mean they still don’t find ads disruptive or intrusive. Native advertising is an exception, as it aims to blend in with content consumers are already enjoying. I think a big benefit of native advertising is that it doesn’t interrupt the consumer’s experience as much as typical ads. Nativo, a native advertising platform, dives into the details of native advertising as blending into the consumer experience while providing value to it. However, it’s important to research articles like this because there are nuances that can significantly affect the success of these ads. Even when the content is promotional, audience members don’t mind that they’re being delivered an ad because it’s engaging or entertaining in some way.

2. IT’S ABOUT SIGNALS, NOT COOKIES If you haven’t heard about signal-based advertising, you’re about to. While third-party cookies have been effective at targeting consumers in the past, it’s no secret that they’re going away. Instead of using cookies, signal-based ads rely on user intent to deliver personalized, targeted messages. This advertising strategy still uses data, but it’s focused on consumer behaviors and events. Backed by machine-learning models, signal-based advertising delivers relevant messages based on platform and timing. It’s about matching the content of ads with what consumers are doing online at the moment. Companies like Amazon let brands execute signal-based advertising strategies through cookie-less ads.

These messages are driven by current audience intent instead of using historical pattern–based data. Ads reach consumers where they’re at during the correct times rather than making an educated guess. As third-party cookies go away, it’s estimated that 95% of online traffic won’t be addressable with traditional advertising. Signal-based ads let you get ahead of the curve now. 3. AI CONTINUES ITS RISE Another change I see in the advertising landscape is the growing adoption of programmatic data and AI tools. These tools are helping marketers craft hyper-personalized messages and churn out content. Seventy-six percent of marketers worldwide see generative AI as a viable solution for basic content creation. The same percentage think AI is good for writing copy, with 71% believing it can inspire creative thinking.

However, there are a few caveats. Generative AI may be well-suited for laying down the initial draft. It may even serve advertisers well if they need a little help getting their creative juices flowing. Yet the messages and content AI produces often need human intervention and oversight. You’ll almost certainly need a strategy that doesn’t rely on technology alone. That’s why I believe combining AI-driven strategies with organic ones is critical. One example is employing an AI tool to generate topics for your content calendar, including social media ads. You might use AI to create outlines, but have a human writer double-check the outline structure and topic relevance. Human content creators may also be the ones writing the content or co-developing it with generative AI tools. Whatever approach you take to content creation, you can use AI to analyze behavioral data and ad performance to better understand how your audience engages with your content. THE CHANGING WORLD OF ADVERTISING STRATEGY