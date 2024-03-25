Combatting organized retail crime with real-time intervention

BY Guy Yehiav3 minute read

U.S. retailers are looking for support from Congress in the fight against organized retail crime (ORC). The percentage of shoplifting incidents designated as felonies has risen from 6% in January 2019 to 15% in January 2023.

And it’s more than just children swiping candy bars at the checkout line. ORC is targeted and sophisticated, costing retailers $719,548 per $1 billion in sales. To combat this growing issue, retailers have been exploring various methods of intervention, including real-time intervention. Real-time intervention is a critical component for combatting ORC. For identifying and disrupting criminal activity, retailers must establish protocols for the use of video surveillance, facial recognition software (where legal), predictive analytics, the collection of documents, plate recognition, and continuous product tracking in interventional efforts. DIVERSE STRATEGIES EMPLOYED BY ORC GROUPS

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

ORC is not limited to simple theft or shoplifting. It encompasses a wide range of criminal activities. These include unsanctioned diversion of inventory, internal collusion, infiltration of distribution centers, and thefts carried out with meticulous planning to avoid legal consequences. It is essential to recognize these multiple facets to devise effective countermeasures. One alarming trend within ORC is the exploitation of legal loopholes that allow criminals to operate without repercussions. For example, in some jurisdictions, stealing inventory worth less than a certain monetary threshold, such as $950, is not considered a criminal offense. Criminals have cleverly taken advantage of this loophole, operating within the legal limit to avoid arrest. Retailers have witnessed sophisticated gangs looting stores systematically, ensuring they do not cross the monetary threshold or harm anyone, thus evading legal consequences. ORC groups employ a multitude of tactics to carry out their operations. These include using temporary employees to gather information, colluding with internal staff to steal inventory, paying truck drivers to facilitate thefts, and even tampering with truck door counter mechanisms. Uncovering the various methods of these criminal networks is crucial for developing effective countermeasures.

CHALLENGES FACED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AND RETAILERS Unfortunately, the battle against ORC is fraught with challenges. Complex paperwork, navigating the court system, and technological advancements utilized by criminals add layers of difficulty to investigations. Traditional methods like tracking with GPS or RFID often prove ineffective, as ORC groups have developed methods to bypass these technologies. Retailers and prosecutors are uniting to fight retail crime and they need the support of technology providers for the implementation of effective real-time intervention strategies that are easy to implement to counteract the activities of organized criminals.

advertisement

EMBRACING TECHNOLOGICAL SOLUTIONS Crime prevention technology always plays a role in deterrence and intervention. However, as the sophistication and speed of criminal entities increase, the pace of technological innovation must keep up to counter the tactics used by bad actors. Also, if law enforcement may potentially get involved, there are added stakes, and the risk of false positives must be mitigated with high levels of accuracy and fail-safes necessary to mitigate the wastage of resources. The key to combating ORC lies in adopting cutting-edge technologies that can outsmart criminal networks. One possible solution is plate identification based on criminal records and alerting local staff that a “suspicious” car has just parked outside. Another is deploying small cellularly-connected communication devices that are embedded within inventory pallets. Unlike the sole use of GPS or RFID, these devices would transmit data randomly or employ intelligent algorithms to activate and deactivate signals. By utilizing this covert technology, retailers could consistently track stolen inventory, gather irrefutable evidence, and collaborate with law enforcement agencies to take down criminal rings with specific locations of unlawful inventory at warehouses.