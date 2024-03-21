Starbucks mug recall: Toss these reusable holiday cups right now over risk of severe burns

It’s a good time to do some spring cleaning in your mug cupboard. On Thursday, Nestlé announced a recall of nearly half a million Starbucks mugs.
The mugs being recalled were sold online and in stores from November 2023 through January 2024, and were manufactured by Nestlé USA. The mugs, which are metallic, were available over the holidays as part of gift sets sold at Target and Walmart.
According to the recall announcement by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the mugs carry a risk of overheating. If they are microwaved or filled with hot liquid (as they typically would be), the product may overheat or even break. At least 12 mugs have broken from overheating, and 10 injuries have been reported from the mugs, including burns and lacerations.
The defected mugs were sold in packaging labeled: Starbucks Holiday Gift Set with 2 Mugs, Starbucks Classic Hot Cocoa and Mug, Starbucks Peppermint and Classic Hot Cocoas and Mug, and Starbucks Holiday Blend Coffee and Mug. The CPSC says that anyone who purchased one of these mugs can return them to the store for a full refund or a gift card. Customers can also receive a refund check by filing a complaint on the contact page on Nestlé’s website.
If you’re a drinker of Starbucks coffee, it’s not unlikely that you have at least one reusable mug from the coffee corporation, as there’s been greater incentive in recent months to take home a reusable mug from the store. Good for Starbucks to be expanding its efforts to cut down on the massive waste of single-use cups, but not if we could get burned in the process.
Earlier this year, Starbucks explained in a press release that its bring-your-own-cup program is “part of a larger cultural movement the company is leading to shift toward reusables, . . . making it convenient for customers to use their own personal cup for every visit.”
As for returning the recalled mugs, consumers don’t need a receipt to receive a full refund, according to the recall notice.