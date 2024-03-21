Starbucks mug recall: Toss these reusable holiday cups right now over risk of severe burns

The mugs being recalled were sold online and in stores from November 2023 through January 2024, and were manufactured by Nestlé USA. The mugs, which are metallic, were available over the holidays as part of gift sets sold at Target and Walmart.

According to the recall announcement by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the mugs carry a risk of overheating. If they are microwaved or filled with hot liquid (as they typically would be), the product may overheat or even break. At least 12 mugs have broken from overheating, and 10 injuries have been reported from the mugs, including burns and lacerations.

The defected mugs were sold in packaging labeled: Starbucks Holiday Gift Set with 2 Mugs, Starbucks Classic Hot Cocoa and Mug, Starbucks Peppermint and Classic Hot Cocoas and Mug, and Starbucks Holiday Blend Coffee and Mug. The CPSC says that anyone who purchased one of these mugs can return them to the store for a full refund or a gift card. Customers can also receive a refund check by filing a complaint on the contact page on Nestlé’s website.