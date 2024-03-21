Biden’s Big Tech lawsuits showcase his populist side

The complaint lays out a series of alleged abuses: Apple has unfairly limited access to its popular iOS platform, blocked out certain app developers, and prohibited key functionality that could make its service better for users or give them more choice. It even took aim at the infamous green bubbles that appear when iPhone owners deign to text Android users.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in New Jersey, will likely take years to resolve if it even goes to trial, but it’s far from an isolated assault: Joe Biden’s administration—through two executioners, Justice Department antitrust chief Jonathan Kanter and Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan—has wielded federal antitrust law as a blunt weapon to whack Big Tech’s most ubiquitous firms. In this way, it’s Biden at his most populist—pushing to bring lower prices and better services to the people.

The internet economy has mandated a rethinking of traditional antitrust enforcement. Long since the storied days of post-industrial trust-busting in the early decades of the 20th century, the cases we see today largely concern free or super-cheap services subsidized by advertising. That’s not exactly the case for the Apple suit, with regulators outlining the ways in which Apple’s decisions and policies directly lead to price increases for consumers. But much of the complaint has to do with the steady worsening of services—either because of Apple’s market power or as a means of maintaining its chokehold on the powerful ecosystem it built. The writer Cory Doctorow calls this phenomenon “enshittification,” though the more-PG term “platform decay” also works.