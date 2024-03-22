At Utah’s Great Salt Lake, this startup plans to capture lithium using tiny ceramic beads

Mining lithium for electric cars and energy storage comes at an environmental cost. In remote salt flats in Chile, where briny groundwater is pumped into huge evaporation ponds, extracting a single ton of lithium can use more than half a million gallons of water. A different process requires blasting through rocks in an open pit mine, using large amounts of both water and energy and destroying landscapes.
A startup called Lilac Solutions is taking a different approach: It pumps brine over reusable ceramic beads that are designed to capture lithium. Then the brine can be sent back underground or back into a saline lake. “The groundwater remains unchanged,” says CEO Raef Sully. The beads are washed to extract the lithium, and the process starts over again.
The basic “ion exchange” technology isn’t new—if you have a water softener in your house, it’s doing something similar to remove elements like calcium from your water. Beads designed to capture lithium also already existed, though they didn’t last long; Lilac’s innovation was to make a lithium-attracting bead that’s so durable it became economically viable. (The “beads” are tiny, each roughly the size of a grain of sand.)
In 2023, the company finished a pilot in a remote part of Argentina. Though lithium concentrations in the groundwater there are relatively low—200 parts per million as opposed to 2,000 parts per million in some of the best reserves in Chile—the beads were able to capture more than 80% of the lithium, proving that the process could work commercially. (In traditional evaporation ponds, more than half of the lithium is lost as waste.) Lake Resources, the Australian company that partnered on the pilot, is now looking for funding to build a full-scale plant.
Later this summer, Lilac plans to begin another pilot at Utah’s Great Salt Lake. Recurring drought and overuse of the lake’s water means that the lake has shrunk dramatically and faces potential ecological collapse. Other mineral extraction companies have been pumping the lake’s water into evaporation ponds, but a newly-passed Utah law is pushing them to save more water instead. Compass, one company that works at the lake, decided to cancel its lithium plans in response to regulatory pressure. Lilac’s pilot plans to demonstrate that its process is nonconsumptive: “The amount of water that will be going back in the lake is the same as what we pull out,” Sully says.
The Great Salt Lake doesn’t have high levels of lithium, at 65 parts per million. But Lilac says that a facility could still be commercially successful there. Because the company’s tech captures only lithium, the resulting product is also pure and doesn’t need as much processing. After the pilot, it hopes to begin producing between 3,500 to 5,000 tons of battery-grade lithium a year at the site; the lake could theoretically support as much as 20,000 tons of production a year.
The company is also actively pursuing other potential sites in the U.S., including in Texas. “Because our technology is cost-effective and works on some of these brines that are reasonably low in concentration, I think we’ve got the opportunity of doing something different here and building a domestic supply,” Sully says. Other sites are planned in South America and Europe. Each plant can be built quickly, with modular units inside shipping containers that can be deployed in a couple of weeks.