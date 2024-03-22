At Utah’s Great Salt Lake, this startup plans to capture lithium using tiny ceramic beads

BY Adele Peters2 minute read

Mining lithium for electric cars and energy storage comes at an environmental cost. In remote salt flats in Chile, where briny groundwater is pumped into huge evaporation ponds, extracting a single ton of lithium can use more than half a million gallons of water. A different process requires blasting through rocks in an open pit mine, using large amounts of both water and energy and destroying landscapes.

A startup called Lilac Solutions is taking a different approach: It pumps brine over reusable ceramic beads that are designed to capture lithium. Then the brine can be sent back underground or back into a saline lake. “The groundwater remains unchanged,” says CEO Raef Sully. The beads are washed to extract the lithium, and the process starts over again. [Photo: Lilac Solutions] The basic “ion exchange” technology isn’t new—if you have a water softener in your house, it’s doing something similar to remove elements like calcium from your water. Beads designed to capture lithium also already existed, though they didn’t last long; Lilac’s innovation was to make a lithium-attracting bead that’s so durable it became economically viable. (The “beads” are tiny, each roughly the size of a grain of sand.) [Photo: Lilac Solutions] In 2023, the company finished a pilot in a remote part of Argentina. Though lithium concentrations in the groundwater there are relatively low—200 parts per million as opposed to 2,000 parts per million in some of the best reserves in Chile—the beads were able to capture more than 80% of the lithium, proving that the process could work commercially. (In traditional evaporation ponds, more than half of the lithium is lost as waste.) Lake Resources, the Australian company that partnered on the pilot, is now looking for funding to build a full-scale plant.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

advertisement