Not all solar eclipse glasses are created equal. Counterfeits have infiltrated online marketplaces like Amazon

Americans from Maine to Texas are set for a rare treat on April 8, 2024, when a total solar eclipse will be visible across much of the U.S.

In ancient times, eclipse-viewers thought they were watching the sun be eaten by wolves, a dragon, or a demon.

Of course, we now know that the sun isn’t really eaten during an eclipse. Instead, it does what it always does: rain ultraviolet rays on everything in its path. That’s why you should never look at a solar eclipse without protective eyewear.

But not just any eyewear will do. To make sure that you enjoy the total solar eclipse safely, the American Astronomical Society has specifically warned against buying eclipse glasses at the lowest price from online marketplaces like Amazon or eBay.