Move over, ‘Barbie’: The Sims movie is coming—and Margot Robbie is producing it

BY Chris Morris3 minute read

Hot on the stiletto heels of making Barbie a smash hit last summer, taking in $1.4 billion at the box office, Margot Robbie is reportedly looking to bring The Sims to the big screen.

LuckyChap, the production company cofounded by Robbie, will produce the feature. Loki director Kate Herron will helm the film as well as cowrite it. (Herron is also slated to direct an upcoming episode of the second season of The Last of Us.) Electronic Arts, which publishes and owns the intellectual property of the hit game, will also be a producer and assist in the creative elements of the film, which is still in early development. There aren’t even casting announcements yet, including whether Robbie will take an on-screen role. It’s worth noting, however, that Robbie has acted in several of LuckyChap’s films, including I, Tonya; Birds of Prey; and, of course, Barbie.

There are certainly some sim-ilarities between The Sims and Barbie. Both are largely narrative-free IPs that let players control whatever narrative they want. The video game avoids localization by having the game’s characters speak Simlish, a made-up language that sounds like gibberish to most ears. (Developer Will Wright, who created The Sims and several other Sim-themed games, came up with the language, feeling that players would grow tired of repetitive dialogue in the game.) Wright told Fast Company he had not heard about the film version of the game before our inquiry for comment. As writing for the film is still underway, it’s unknown, though unlikely, that Simlish will be spoken widely throughout the film, but it’s hard to imagine it won’t at least be winked at.

The Sims is one of the top-selling video game franchises of all time, with more than 200 million units of the franchise sold since it made its debut in 2000. It was one of the first “sandbox” games, giving users complete control over what they wanted to do. Most people would organize the lives of their Sims, sending them to work and overseeing their social lives. Others would push the virtual people to the point of madness, leaving stoves turned on, or having them drink copious beverages, then do away with their toilets. (One user discovered older Sims could die from overexertion, so turned their Sim into a murderer by having “WooHoo” with as many older Sims as they could find.) The sadistic creativity of a subset of Sims players really cannot be overstated.