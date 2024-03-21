Fast company logo
‘Hold on to your butts,’ read one thread, where the platform’s infamous stock-trading subreddit debated what would happen with Reddit’s stock.

Reddit’s WallStreetBets weighs in on the company’s IPO, as the stock pops in early trading

[Photo: stockcam/iStock/Getty Images]

BY Chris Morris2 minute read

Reddit shares busted out of the gate Thursday, showing an immediate gain of more than 60% as the long-awaited initial public offering finally turned the social media site into a publicly traded company.

Shares opened at $47 each—and quickly jumped to $55. The question is: Can the company hold (and build upon) those gains?

Reddit has warned investors that there are a number of factors that could impact its stock. It’s not a profitable company and user bases are fickle things that could disappear without a lot of warning. But one of the most curious risks it mentioned was its own users.

In its IPO filing, Reddit cited its own r/wallstreetbets community could be problematic, writing, “Given the broad awareness and brand recognition of Reddit . . . the market price and trading volume of our Class A common stock could experience extreme volatility for reasons unrelated to our underlying business or macroeconomic or industry fundamentals.”

So as Reddit begins its next phase as a publicly traded company, what is the WSB crowd saying about it?

It was, as you might expect, a little bit of everything. WallStreetBets rarely agrees on anything completely, with some notable exceptions, such as driving up the price of meme stocks like GameStop and AMC and their disdain for hedge fund companies. But there were some underlying themes.

Several WSB users showed off their purchase orders for Reddit shares, as the company offered its users and moderators the opportunity to purchase a sizable percentage of its shares at IPO prices, something that’s usually restricted to institutional investors. They did so with a sense of humor (and a bit of trepidation), with such thread titles as “Caviar or Wendy’s dumpster tonight boys” and “Hold onto your butts.”

