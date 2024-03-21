Reddit’s WallStreetBets weighs in on the company’s IPO, as the stock pops in early trading

Reddit shares busted out of the gate Thursday, showing an immediate gain of more than 60% as the long-awaited initial public offering finally turned the social media site into a publicly traded company.

Shares opened at $47 each—and quickly jumped to $55. The question is: Can the company hold (and build upon) those gains?

Reddit has warned investors that there are a number of factors that could impact its stock. It’s not a profitable company and user bases are fickle things that could disappear without a lot of warning. But one of the most curious risks it mentioned was its own users.

In its IPO filing, Reddit cited its own r/wallstreetbets community could be problematic, writing, “Given the broad awareness and brand recognition of Reddit . . . the market price and trading volume of our Class A common stock could experience extreme volatility for reasons unrelated to our underlying business or macroeconomic or industry fundamentals.”