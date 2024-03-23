John Maeda is on a mission to demystify AI

Generative AI, with its rapidly evolving ability to seemingly do just about anything, has taken on a kind of anthropomorphic, mystic quality among casual users. It has conversations. It generates images, copy, designs, and code. It hallucinates. It declares love . On the surface, programs like ChatGPT can give the sense of a human-like, Her-level leading role.

With his 2024 Design in Tech report, Maeda—a former MIT professor and the author of How to Speak Machine—reminds people in creative and tech fields that they need to demystify the invisible by studying what’s under the hood. At its core, according to Maeda, artificial intelligence technology is just math. And there’s never been a better time to learn it.

Here, in a follow-up conversation to that talk, Maeda aims to demystify AI and its implications: what he’s excited about and concerned about; how design should establish its value proposition, what designers need to learn ASAP, and how these tools will impact work both at the ground level and at 10,000 feet.

AI has been around for decades, but generative AI tools in particular have experienced wildly rapid growth since they launched to the broad consumer market with ChatGPT about a year and a half ago. Considering your history in the space, how do you assess this moment and its potential impact on design?