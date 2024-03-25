One year in, Khan Academy’s AI has 65,000 students, and is still learning new skills

In that time, the limited access pilot has expanded to roughly 65,000 students across more than 53 school districts, with plans to expand to anywhere from 500,000 to one million students and teachers by the fall. Khanmigo can help students do things like practice math problems, brainstorm project ideas, and analyze literature, like an infinitely patient tutor who’s available on demand. A feature announced in November can even help students revise their academic essays before they turn them in.

A year in, Khanmigo has been embraced by teachers and school districts who see the software as a way to deliver more individualized aid to students and a better alternative to general purpose chatbots, which have their own standards about appropriate content and can be too eager to simply do students’ work rather than educate. Still, as with many academic enrichment products, Khanmigo is perhaps best at reaching students who are already curious and engaged with their schoolwork, and one of the next challenges Khan Academy is tackling is integrating AI into existing study materials, helping to reach those not inclined to seek out help.

“What we’ve realized is that the AI can’t just sit there and wait for the students to come to them and ask the right question,” says Khan Academy founder and CEO Sal Khan.