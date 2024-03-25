These glowing orbs can tell you if water is clean or polluted

BY Elissaveta M. Brandon3 minute read

Over the past nine months, those visiting the camels at the Rotterdam Zoo in the Netherlands may have noticed three strange, glowing domes floating at the surface of a lake. To the unsuspecting, these domes probably looked like an art project, but they are, in fact, a sneaky communication tool.

The domes were created by product designer Ermi van Oers for a project called POND (Power Of Nature-based Design.) The idea is “to give water a voice,” as the designer puts it, and create a dialogue between us, humans, and the natural world. “Often, we find it difficult to care for nature because we cannot communicate with it, we have no clue what it needs,” says van Oers, who runs a biodesign studio called Nova Innova. “If we see an emotion, we become empathetic and we can take care of it.” [Image: Nova Innova] In this case, “emotion” equates to health. If the water is clean—aka happy—an underwater LED light mounted inside the dome will light up in a pulsing blue light. If the water is polluted—aka angry—it will turn red and the light will look “slow and tired.” The responsive objects can therefore translate the water quality in real-time and in ways that are infinitely more engaging for the public than the typical assortment of probes, nets, gauges, and various instruments that experts use behind the scenes. [Photo: Nova Innova] By virtue of their concave shape and the underwater LEDs, the domes act as magnifying glasses that shine a spotlight on any creature swimming inside them. They can also measure the water’s pH levels, temperature, conductivity, dissolved oxygen, and turbidity (how clear the water is), and then translate the data into a gradient of colors depending on the ecological status of the water. To determine the varying levels of cleanliness, van Oers consulted several Water Boards in The Netherlands and eventually replicated the framework they use to measure water quality.

[Photo: Nova Innova] But where things get even more interesting is where the electricity comes from, which is the water itself. To power the sensors and the LED lights, Van Oers used something called Microbial Fuel Cell Technology, whereby energy is generated by microbes found in the water. The trio of domes is connected to six microbial fuel cells (MFCs) that are made from carbon felt and ceramic and sit at the bottom of the lake. Much like batteries store and release energy through chemical reactions, these cells break down organic compounds and release electrons that are then captured and turned into electricity. The idea to use microbes to generate electricity dates back to 1911, when the English botanist Michael Potter proved that microorganisms could generate a voltage and deliver current. The technology was then used in the 1960s as NASA experimented with turning organic waste into electricity on space missions. In more recent decades, MFCs have also been used in wastewater treatment plants to remove pollutants while generating electricity. A major benefit is that this particular family of microbes, known as exoelectrogenic bacteria, can be found everywhere where there is organic matter, like wastewater, marine sediments, plants, soil, and organ waste. “It’s a really cool microbe,” says van Oers.