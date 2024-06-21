How gene-therapy treated mice in space may help shape the science of vision loss diseases

This week, biotech Oculogenex landed an early, but essential, endorsement from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the company’s CEO and founder Hema Ramkumar told Fast Company, for a therapy to treat an eye-wasting disease that’s the leading cause of irreversible vision loss in elderly Americans . The regulatory milestone isn’t an approval for the drug itself, but a significant “go-ahead” in the minutiae of how any drug is developed that stands on its own merits. It’s an endorsement of Oculogenex’s strategy for a planned mid-stage clinical trial in intermediate age-related macular degeneration (AMD) .

But the boilerplate of drug approval bureaucracy isn’t the full story here. It’s just one chapter in a saga of scientific discovery that blends cutting-edge medical and rocket technologies–wherein NASA, SpaceX, Oculogenex, and a few dozen frontier-breaking space-bound mice joined forces to explore the roots of a degenerative disease that robs millions of their eyesight and independence but has few effective treatments–with a boost from the unique advantages microgravity affords researching the retina.

That story began in March, when 40 mice treated with an experimental Oculogenex gene therapy voyaged up to the International Space Station (ISS) on a SpaceX rocket. This, says Ramkumar, a physician-scientist who specializes in complex eye disorders and veteran clinical trial investigator in the space, was a first-of-its-kind mission in gene therapy drug research funded by NASA’s CASIS unit with help from MassChallenge and Boeing to advance Oculogenex’s pipeline for common-but-vexing eye diseases in serious need of exploration.

AMD is a common disease with two distinct forms–wet AMD and dry AMD–but the latter makes up for 85-90% of diagnosed cases, according to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation. Simply put, both kinds of AMD can put you at risk of blurry or impaired vision, though wet AMD is far more severe and might require treatments such as regular eye injections. At that point, abnormal blood vessels beneath the retina begin leaking blood and fluid (hence, “wet” AMD). One biological twist? Dry AMD can eventually morph into wet AMD, and there’s “no treatment for late stage dry AMD,” per the National Institutes of Health (NIH).