The government is funding a project to put a train on the moon

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) tapped Northrop Grumman to develop a concept for a lunar railroad, the defense prime contractor announced this week. The contract was awarded under the LunA-10 initiative, which is exploring all sorts of out-there concepts to encourage the growth of a sustainable lunar economy in the next decade.

The company will continue advancing the railroad concept it’s been working on in secret since securing the preliminary contract in December. That theoretical railroad would transport people and cargo across the moon’s surface.

All aboard

It’s going to take a village to build a lunar . . . uh . . . village. That’s the reasoning behind DARPA’s 10-Year Lunar Architecture program, which is intended to de-risk the technologies that could expand the U.S.’s capabilities in space and support the growth of a commercial opportunity on the moon.