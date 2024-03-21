The hyper-connected consumer: staying in touch with your customers

BRENDAN VAUGHN : I want to ask you a question about always-on connectivity, which is a lot of numbers being thrown around in this conversation. I mean, I think the summary of that is that people are spending more time than ever connected to their devices. That’s not going anywhere. Even like we talked about, it’s taking people away from exercise, for example. Not a great thing, good for your business, but maybe not necessarily great for society. So, there is such a thing as too much connectivity. There are companies out there that have tried to do things about this. You get the alerts on your iPhone that says you’re using this too much. Essentially, I’d love to just hear from you how you think about this, how you see it. I don’t want to assume you see it as a problem. How do you see it as an issue and what Verizon is doing to address it.

Sampath Sowmyanarayan: Look, our job as network providers is to provide a connection when you want it. I get paid literally, it’s in my objectives for the year. When you want the network, the network’s ready, and we want to provide the best network. Now, people all have to make choices in terms of how they want to spend their time. So, in my house, I have two kids. We have very strict rules at the dinner table or anything around food. They can’t use their device. It’s nonnegotiable. Before they go to their bed, they have to drop off their device in the kitchen. There’s a little thing that charges their phone. They can come back the next day and they can pick it up. And then internet does get cut off at some point when they go on there. So, we are quite strict about it. I do think people are all going to have to find the balance.On the other hand, if you go back and look at history, I spent a lot of time in history a hundred years ago. People were like, oh, people are reading too much. Kids are reading too much. It’s not good. And then our parents kept telling us about television, you’re watching too much television, you’re going to go blind. You’re not going to be able to make it to college. It turned out fine for most of us. So I think there’s a balance here that we have to have. But I do think having some boundaries around social, having boundaries around how much time is important. In fact, recently in March, we had the global day of unplugging where we encourage people to unplug. And what’s interesting is 30%—almost a third of people—don’t ever unplug. They’re on all the time. So I highly recommend people to unplug, set your own boundaries, do what’s right for you. It’s not in our interest for people to use the internet all the time. We want people to have a balance, have relationships in real time, have a meal, go for a walk, take your dog for a walk, go grocery shopping. It’s very therapeutic. So we want people to do fun things as well.