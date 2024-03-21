Reddit IPO update: Stock price rises in NYSE trading debut

Shares of Reddit jumped in their trading debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, opening at $47 and rising to as high as $57.80 in midday trading. The stock was priced at $34 a share for the company’s much-anticipated IPO, which was already at the top of Reddit’s expected range.

Original story:

After months of anticipation, shares of Reddit, Inc. are expected to begin trading today. The company’s initial public offering will be the most closely watched IPO of 2024 yet. It’s the most high-profile public listing of a legacy tech company in years and the first social media giant to go public since Pinterest IPO’d in 2019. Here’s what you need to know: