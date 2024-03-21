Reddit IPO update: Stock price rises in NYSE trading debut

Update: Thursday, 2 p.m.:
Shares of Reddit jumped in their trading debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, opening at $47 and rising to as high as $57.80 in midday trading. The stock was priced at $34 a share for the company’s much-anticipated IPO, which was already at the top of Reddit’s expected range.
Original story:
After months of anticipation, shares of Reddit, Inc. are expected to begin trading today. The company’s initial public offering will be the most closely watched IPO of 2024 yet. It’s the most high-profile public listing of a legacy tech company in years and the first social media giant to go public since Pinterest IPO’d in 2019. Here’s what you need to know:
When is Reddit’s IPO?
Reddit is expected to list its shares on the NYSE today: Thursday, March 21, 2024.
What is Reddit’s stock ticker?
Reddit shares will trade under the stock ticker RDDT.
Which exchange will Reddit shares trade on?
Reddit shares will trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).