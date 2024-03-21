Fast company logo
It’s the first public offering from a social media company since Pinterest in 2019 and the most anticipated listing of 2024 so far. Will it pop or drop?

Reddit IPO update: Stock price rises in NYSE trading debut

[Images: Reddit, Egor Suvorov/iStock/Getty Images]

BY Michael Grothaus4 minute read

Update: Thursday, 2 p.m.:

Shares of Reddit jumped in their trading debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, opening at $47 and rising to as high as $57.80 in midday trading. The stock was priced at $34 a share for the company’s much-anticipated IPO, which was already at the top of Reddit’s expected range.

Original story:

After months of anticipation, shares of Reddit, Inc. are expected to begin trading today. The company’s initial public offering will be the most closely watched IPO of 2024 yet. It’s the most high-profile public listing of a legacy tech company in years and the first social media giant to go public since Pinterest IPO’d in 2019. Here’s what you need to know:

When is Reddit’s IPO?

Reddit is expected to list its shares on the NYSE today: Thursday, March 21, 2024.

What is Reddit’s stock ticker?

Reddit shares will trade under the stock ticker RDDT.

Which exchange will Reddit shares trade on?

Reddit shares will trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Michael Grothaus is a novelist and author. He has written for Fast Company since 2013, where he's interviewed some of the tech industry’s most prominent leaders and writes about everything from Apple and artificial intelligence to the effects of technology on individuals and society. More

