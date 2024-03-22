This new pay transparency tool lets tech workers check their salaries against their colleagues

In his former life as a chief people officer, Nolan Church came to realize just how much power employers wielded during salary negotiations. “The thing that I noticed being on the employer side of the table is that we have all of this data when we make offers,” says Church, who previously led people operations at DoorDash and fintech startup Carta. “On the other side of the market, you have employees and candidates. And what they have is basically their own personal network and unverified compensation data, and that’s it.”

To help arm tech workers with more information, Church—who most recently founded Continuum, a talent marketplace for executive talent—just launched a platform called FairComp. The goal is for FairComp to be a resource for workers who want to evaluate a job offer or check their salaries against that of their colleagues, by effectively giving them access to the type of information that employers use to set compensation. The company relied on publicly available information for its initial data set, scraping compensation data from platforms like Glassdoor and relying on Church’s network of chief people officers to substantiate those numbers. As FairComp collects pay information from users, it will build out its own user-generated database.

Many of the public data sources that currently exist—like Glassdoor—are both difficult to verify and limited in scope, making them an imperfect solution for workers who want some kind of benchmark. The companies that sell compensation data to employers, on the other hand, are primarily concerned with keeping their business, rather than building a platform that would cater to workers.

At the moment, FairComp is still in a closed beta with fewer than 500 users, but Church says its waitlist is already in the tens of thousands. The company has initially launched with pay data on IT roles, but the plan is to expand to other departments within the next month. (Eventually, Church says it will monetize the platform, but right now users gain access to compensation data when they contribute to FairComp’s data set.) FairComp is currently focusing its data set on tech employers that have at least 100 employees—say, a company that is at least at the Series A stage of fundraising; this approach also helps ensure the data is fully anonymized. “Anything below 100 employees, we’re not going to touch for the foreseeable future,” Church says. “Because there’s a ton of variance in equity, cash, and company type.”