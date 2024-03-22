BY Daria Gonzalez4 minute read

The digital landscape has changed irrevocably since the pandemic. Now, more than ever, a company’s digital footprint has become the cornerstone of many business strategies, with even traditional brick-and-mortar businesses shifting to either hybrid or fully online operations.

An effective website or extended digital platform is at the center of most digital strategies, as it allows a business to connect with its customers in a consistent and effective manner, expand into new markets and verticals, and ensure customer satisfaction, building long-lasting loyalty, amongst other things. Here are four essential steps to future-proof your digital strategy for 2024 and beyond. 1. PERFORMANCE IS NON-NEGOTIABLE

Consider your website the digital front door to your enterprise. Just as a malfunctioning front door dissuades visitors from entering, a slow-loading website can deter potential customers. Your website can have eye-catching graphics, gripping animation, and crisp copy, but if it’s not optimized from a technical standpoint, it can cause significant risk to the bottom line. Technical optimization is a broad topic, but if you had to focus on just one thing, I suggest focusing on loading time. That’s because every 0.1-second delay in loading time will cause a decrease of 7% in conversion rates; 40% of users will leave if your website takes more than three seconds to load. Apart from ensuring that your website retains the audience you are trying to attract, loading time is also a key factor in SEO ranking. Search engines account for a whopping 81% of global traffic, so ensuring that your website passes SEO basics with flying colors is paramount. 2. MOBILE-FIRST INSTEAD OF MOBILE-FRIENDLY

Mobile traffic has been on the rise in recent years, ultimately eclipsing desktops as the preferred method of web access. As of Q3 2023, over 58% of all web traffic comes through mobile phones. When planning out a website, enterprises should flip their interpretation of what a website should cater to. Some enterprise clients may find thinking in a mobile-first manner challenging since this almost defies the incumbent way of thinking about the web. Nevertheless, adaptive web design—one that fits all possible platforms of access—should be the absolute minimum of what you think about when developing your website. Since 74% of users will return to a mobile-friendly site, you may consider taking things a step further and making a mobile-first approach one of the pillars of your web strategy. This involves starting to plan and build for mobile as a first step, and then considering extending it to desktop devices. This approach may benefit those websites that conduct some sort of business or sales online since it could increase user satisfaction in the short term and user loyalty in the long term.

3. CONTENT THAT’S NOT ONLY ENGAGING, BUT EASY TO FIND A lot has been said about creating content that will capture the user’s attention and convey your brand’s identity. However, it’s not enough to create engaging content—it’s important to make it easily accessible, too. Consider that 61% of users say that if they don’t find what they’re looking for within about five seconds, they’ll go to another site. The first and natural place to look would be in the navigation menu. An accessible website is one where the navigation menu is clear, concise, and answers the questions a user might have when accessing the website. Users spend on average 6.44 seconds looking at the main navigation menu on a site, so you need to ensure that they find what they are looking for in a flash. To ensure that your navigation menu meets the mark and directs your users appropriately, conduct some preliminary analysis on their goals for accessing the website and the questions they may be seeking answers to, then reflect this in the navigation. This sets up the website for a positive user experience with minimum frustrations.

4. GOOD DESIGN IS AN INVESTMENT IN YOUR CREDIBILITY Enterprise-level companies often have their reputation and strong market position speak for themselves.This understated strategy may work well in certain avenues, but when it comes to web platforms, users tend to make judgment calls on a variety of largely emotional criteria. Design plays a big role in this, with 48% of users stating the number one way they decide on the credibility of a business is determined by the web design. The criteria for what makes a design “good” is largely dependent on your audience and their expectations. Consider how your company fits into the marketplace within which it operates and how similar (or different) you want to look. However, apart from considering the market, it’s important to stay true to your own brand. The design of your website needs to be congruent with your brand’s overall look and feel which, in turn, needs to communicate your company’s unique vision and positioning. At a very basic level, this venn diagram of market trends, audience expectations, and what your brand stands for form what most consider “good” design. While it may seem like a lot of work, it’s a big investment into your credibility, as 75% of users make judgements on a business’s credibility based on their website.