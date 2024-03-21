Why the EPA’s bold new EV rules will be able to withstand a second Trump presidency

BY Adele Peters3 minute read

A new Environmental Protection Agency rule doesn’t require automakers to sell electric cars. But it sets such strict limits on tailpipe pollution that by 2032 more than half of all car sales are likely to be zero-emissions.

Over 30 years, the regulation will avoid more than 7 billion tons of CO2 emissions, the EPA says. Drivers will save $6,000 over the life of a car because they’ll be paying less for fuel and maintenance. The cuts in air pollution will provide around $13 billion in annual health benefits. Despite the benefits, former President—and current presidential candidate—Donald Trump has said that he wants to roll back the regulation if he’s elected. Four years ago, he rolled back an Obama-era clean car standard. But that may be less likely to succeed now, in part because a staggering amount of investment has already gone into electric vehicles. More than $114 billion has poured into EV factories, battery factories, and other parts of the EV supply chain in the U.S. since the Inflation Reduction Act passed in 2022, according to one analysis. That amount of investment “is unprecedented,” Chet France, a former EPA executive who worked on the Obama-era regulation, said at a press briefing about the new rule. “To put that at risk, I think, would give people pause.” Margo Oge, another former EPA executive, said the situation is very different than it was four years ago.

Of the thousands of jobs that are being created for the EV supply chain, most are going to red states like Georgia. “If these policies are rolled back, it’s not going to affect tree huggers in San Francisco or New York,” says Bob Keefe, executive director of E2, an organization that tracks where new EV and battery factories are being built. “It’s going to affect hardworking people in Republican red states, frankly, because that’s where the majority of these projects are going—Georgia and Tennessee. I’m in North Carolina right now, where Toyota is building a giant electric vehicle battery plant, where Albemarle is building a giant lithium processing plant, and where several companies are springing up creating hundreds of jobs building electric-vehicle charging stations.” It’s not good for automakers if the regulation changes again either (even though they successfully fought to make the new rules roll out more slowly than they otherwise might have). “Rolling back the standards or trying to interrupt them just creates a lot of market uncertainty, which is really unhelpful to automakers who are trying to plan their investments,” says Luke Tonachel, a senior adviser for the NRDC Action Fund, a political advocacy group affiliated with the nonprofit Natural Resources Defense Council.