BY Kerstin Recker Alexandre4 minute read

Countless women across the globe navigate a journey fraught with challenges when it comes to addressing pelvic health concerns. Issues like lower back pain that worsens during menstrual periods, painful sex, and feelings of heaviness in the pelvis can be symptoms of medical diagnoses like endometriosis, dyspareunia, and uterine prolapse.

But what many women don’t know is that they face an invisible challenge when trying to identify and address these issues: a lack of research funding specific to women’s pelvic health issues. This gender health gap stems from historical biases that tend to favor men over women in medical research, resulting in a stark disparity in research funding and understanding of women’s health. A staggering one in three women will suffer from a pelvic floor dysfunction in her lifetime, but won’t receive a proper diagnosis for years, leaving her suffering in silence that could include debilitating feelings of depression and overwhelm. Despite living longer, women spend an average of nine years in poor health, according to a recent McKinsey report. This unwellness impacts their presence and productivity in the workforce and within their community. Conditions affecting a vast majority of women receive minimal research support compared to those affecting men. This imbalance not only perpetuates outdated medical practices, but also limits advancements in women’s healthcare.

Business leaders can play a pivotal role in addressing this gap by advocating for increased funding and attention to women’s health research. By prioritizing education, research, and support for innovative solutions, business leaders can drive meaningful change and bridge the gap in women’s healthcare. THE GENDER HEALTH GAP This phenomenon isn’t unique to the United States. In the UK, less than 2% of publicly funded research focuses solely on women’s reproductive health, despite 33% of women suffering from reproductive or gynecological issues. Additionally, there is five times more research into erectile dysfunction, which affects 19% of men, than into premenstrual syndrome, which affects 90% of women.

Men continue to dominate scientific research, resulting in a significant imbalance vis a vis women’s health issues. The worst symptom of this issue is that the lack of advancement in research leads to outdated medical practices for women’s issues like dyspareunia, uterine prolapse, and incontinence. In addition, funding tends to follow trends, and recent years have witnessed a de-stigmatization and surge in attention to menopause, which, while critically important, diverts funding from other critical women’s health issues. ECONOMIC IMPACT Addressing the gender health gap holds significance beyond merely a matter of social justice. It also has profound economic implications.

According to the McKinsey report, investments in women’s health have the potential to bolster the global economy by an estimated $1 trillion annually by the year 2040. Closing this gap would be akin to the impact of 137 million more women working full-time by 2040. The report also supports the fact that women shoulder a disproportionate financial burden, exceeding men’s out-of-pocket health expenses by $15 billion, even after excluding maternity-related costs. Additionally, women play multifaceted roles as leaders, employees, and consumers, influencing approximately 80% of household healthcare spending decisions in the United States. Maintaining women’s health and their active participation in society is paramount for promoting economic stability and prosperity. HOW BUSINESS LEADERS CAN HELP BRIDGE THE GAP

Business leaders have a unique opportunity to help rebalance investments, advance research on women’s health issues, and close the gender health gap. Here’s how: 1. Boost Public Investment In Women’s Health In a recent move, the US government committed to allocating $100 million towards women’s health research aimed at addressing gender disparities in research funding, which advocates argue have resulted in inadequate support for conditions such as endometriosis, multiple sclerosis, and other illnesses that disproportionately impact women.

Local government officials and business leaders alike have the opportunity to champion increased public investment in women’s health research and endorse initiatives focused on narrowing the gender health gap within their communities. 2. Increase Private Investment in FemTech The women’s health sector is expected to rank among the top three recipients of funding in 2024— a remarkable 314% surge in investments. However, while femtech has seen growth and increased investments, persistent barriers such as stigma and funding gaps remain.

Business leaders and investors should prioritize education and research to overcome these challenges and unlock the sector’s potential. Supporting innovative femtech start-ups is crucial for advancing healthcare equity. 3. Integrate AI To Address The Data Void Advancements in AI afford us the opportunity to address the gender health gap if business leaders can explore its potential in healthcare. AI can be a powerful tool in closing the data void and improving diagnostic accuracy for women’s health conditions. By investing in AI-driven research and technology, business leaders can contribute to advancing women’s health and bridging the gender health gap.

4. Incorporate Digital Health Solution Benefits In The Workplace By incorporating digital health solutions in the workplace, business leaders empower women and help drive advancements in women’s health. But proactive support for women, including those navigating transitions like menopause, is just the beginning. There also exists an opportunity to address gender disparities in benefits, particularly concerning reproductive health and conditions that disproportionately impact women. With a significant portion of our lives spent at work, employers and employee health benefit plans play a vital role in advancing women’s health.