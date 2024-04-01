Solar eclipse explained: What’s happening to the sun, and why are people so excited?

On April 8, North Americans will be treated to a very rare scientific event—the first full solar eclipse since 2017 and the last to occur until 2046. This event offers us all a great opportunity to witness natural science in action, in all its magnificent glory.

Human beings have created a world of wonderful things, from art and architecture, to medicine, space travel, and, yes, planes, trains, and automobiles. And, while humans will continue to play a hand in revealing the wonders of nature, a full solar eclipse is a reminder to us all that the natural universe is infinitely grander.

There are two kinds of eclipses. A lunar eclipse occurs when the earth positions itself directly between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow on the moon’s surface. The second, and more rare, is the solar eclipse—and a full solar eclipse is as good as it gets.

A solar eclipse is the outcome of the moon being perfectly alighted—a position called syzygy—between the sun and our beloved earth. Due to the massive distance between the moon and the sun, compared to orbit of our moon, as well as the sun-moon size differential, during this rare solar eclipse, the moon casts a relatively small shadow on our planet. And, as our earth is spinning, the darkest area of that shadow, known as the “path of totality,” moves slowly across a given geography.