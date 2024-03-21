3 big career lessons from a first-time female CEO

BY Janine Seebeck4 minute read

I have always been a highly driven person, but I never actually aspired to be a CEO. If you had asked me when I was growing up what I wanted to be, I would have said, “Professional softball player!” Forgotten sports glories aside, I’ve always embraced an opportunity to learn and grow, maintained a clear focus to accomplish more, and stayed grounded in the person my parents raised me to be—all of which have led me to my current role at BeyondTrust. While the following lessons took shape over the course of my life and career, they’ve been indispensable to me as a CEO and a working mom of two boys and three dogs. Wherever you are in your career, however you identify, and whatever you aspire to, I hope these lessons help you as much as they have helped me.

1. EMBRACE AN UNCONVENTIONAL PATH As difficult as it can be to earn opportunities, taking advantage of them isn’t always the easy or comfortable option. Sometimes, opportunities even bring you on a different journey than the one you imagined. Take it from the woman who took the risk and moved to the other side of the world for work, and then worked herself out of a job (with a newborn) by helping to sell the business I was brought in to help run. Far from a mistake, this three-year-plus period of my life ended up being a launching point for the next stage of my career—but only because I took the chance.

While it might feel safer or more comfortable to approach your career in a linear fashion, following in the footsteps of those who’ve done it before you, this approach can be difficult at best and limiting at worst. Don’t let the conventional path toward a career goal dissuade you from taking growth opportunities that might deviate from the journey you originally imagined. Similarly, don’t convince yourself that a career goal is out of your reach just because your resume looks different from those who might have done it first. Sometimes, you just need to ask yourself, “What’s the worst that could happen?” Facing fears or risks before taking a chance can help the leap seem less scary—and more of a good adventure! Meanwhile, the lessons you learn from operating with intellectual curiosity, an openness to change, and a sense of possibility are yours to keep and exercise, even if your career or goals change along the way. I’m a certified public accountant who became a CEO by taking chances and letting the learning opportunities guide me to where I am today.

2. WHEREVER YOU ARE, GO ALL IN As a CEO and a mom, my days are filled with meetings, strategic planning, decision-making, chauffeuring my kids to extracurricular activities, homework help, and much more. I find myself doing a lot of planning to ensure I can manage the pivoting needed each day to make it all work. While family support, time management, and good personal habits make my long days possible (and prevent me from getting whiplash), the ability to focus and be present in each moment helps me make the most of wherever I am, whatever I’m doing. Preparing and then focusing on the task at hand keeps me from feeling overwhelmed by the length of my day, or what I need to accomplish next. It also helps me make the most of limited time, knowing that what I lack in quantity of time, I can make up in the quality of how I use it.

I often only have a few hours with my kids during the day, so I make sure that I’m fully engaged when we are spending time together. Even as a CEO (barring any true emergencies), the emails will still be there when I next log into work. Similarly, it’s my responsibility to make timely decisions to keep business operations moving at a competitive pace, which requires utmost attentiveness and clear thinking. If you’re like me, you may never feel like there are enough hours in the day, but challenging yourself to stay in the moment and give your all to whatever it is you are doing will go a long way in maximizing the time you do have. 3. AUTHENTICITY, ALWAYS

While staying present has helped me make the most of my time, I always embrace the whole of who I am, wherever I am. As a woman and a mother, I am not immune to the unspoken, and sometimes overt, pressures to present myself a certain way—especially since becoming the first female CEO of BeyondTrust. However challenging it can sometimes be, I’ve made it my mission to stay true to who I am, display vulnerability (which sometimes means being honest that I do not always have everything ‘together’), and remain authentic in all my interactions. As a leader, it’s equally important to me that my employees feel comfortable bringing their whole selves to work, too. Knowing I’m modeling authenticity for the rest of our community further encourages me to be my real self in all settings, and as a result, we all win.