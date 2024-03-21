TikTok’s algorithm has helped revolutionize the way social media works—and compelled competitors like Meta to overhaul their own algorithms . However, even those within the company have said they don’t fully understand how the algorithm presents videos to users.

Now researchers from the U.S. and Europe have uncovered some insights into how the much-vaunted algorithm operates, including the extent to which TikTok echoes users’ interests versus trying to expand the videos they watch.

Karan Vombatkere at Boston University and colleagues analyzed data donated by users who downloaded their usage from the app under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to determine how the TikTok algorithm works. They compared the user-provided data to videos recommended to bot accounts, and to a baseline that scrolled through videos randomly.

“Our paper is a first step into getting some insight into how this personalization works,” Vombatkere says. “And then at the second step, we also try to look specifically into a few factors and see how much they influence personalization.” The researchers classed video shown on the basis of recommendation systems “exploiting” that interest, while those shown to expand users were “explorative.”