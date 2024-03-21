Iraq’s tech sector is growing, despite a skills shortfall and a struggling financial system

It’s been 21 years since the U.S., U.K., and a group of allied forces invaded Iraq and deposed its leader, Saddam Hussein. And it’s a little over two years since President Biden formally declared the end of the U.S. combat mission in the country.
After decades of war, Iraq’s tech sector is coming into its own. But progress is slow going, says Asoz Rashid, CEO of iQ Group, a multi-sector tech company based in Iraq. “Iraq’s tech sector mirrors Iraq in general, where the whole country has pretty much been neglected for 40 years or so,” he says.
The country has had to battle biases and misperceptions shaped by years of war coverage. “The traditional institutional thoughts which come with Iraq, is, people still think it’s dangerous,” says Rashid.
But things are changing in Iraq, and fast, argues Amanj Yarwaessi, board director at the MEED Foundation, a sustainable development NGO working in the country. “The tech sector has kicked off in the past few years, just because of the proliferation of internet connectivity,” he says. As recently as 2021, less than 50% of the Iraqi population used the internet, according to the International Telecommunication Union, a subsection of the United Nations. A year later, driven by infrastructure providers like iQ Group, that had risen to 79%. And the 2023 arrival of iQ Group’s 2,200-mile fiber optic internet cable that criss-crosses Iraq will help bolster connectivity further.
Companies like iQ Group and others are pushing forward the tech sector and, with it, the wider economy. In March 2023, the country unveiled its first independent technology fund, which was looking at supporting startups working in the fintech sector.
No surprise that there’s such a focus on fintech and payments services. One problem that stymies growth in Iraq on a personal and business level is access to money. Iraq remains a predominantly cash-based society, with banks lagging behind competing countries when it comes to both retail banking and lending services. “The retail side of the banking business is really not as great as it could be,” says Jaffar Agha-Jaffar, associate partner at Phoenix Finance, an advisory firm. And the banks that do exist aren’t exactly up to speed on the latest tech developments, either. (Agha-Jaffar says one major banking executive led a push to include digital services yet couldn’t himself use a computer.)
Nevertheless, tech innovation and digitalization is coming to the country—often from external partners. “You’re seeing regional banks, whether they’re Saudi or Jordanian or Kuwaiti or from Qatar or the Emirates, coming in and setting up standalone branches,” says Hussain Qaragholi, managing partner at Phoenix Finance. The market share of those banks is “mushrooming,” says Qaragholi, and as a result they’re changing Iraq’s banking sector to embrace more technology.