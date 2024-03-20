Some say Hermès’ policy for buying Birkin bags isn’t just elitist—it’s illegal

BY Clint Rainey4 minute read

Fashion brand Hermès makes the iconic Birkin handbag so unfairly exclusive that it breaks federal law, a new lawsuit alleges.

The plaintiffs, two Californians, say in a complaint filed on Tuesday that despite repeated attempts to buy the coveted luxury item that retails for around $10,000 a bag at the low end, they’ve been thwarted by Hermès—which, they argue, arbitrarily ties sales to customers’ “purchase histories” in a way that goes against U.S. antitrust law. Tina Cavalleri claims in the suit that she’s spent tens of thousands of dollars so far in her fruitless quest to obtain a Birkin bag of her own. Fellow plaintiff Mark Gligona alleges that he, too, made “multiple attempts to purchase a Birkin bag” starting in 2023, but each time was told by sales staff that he “needed to purchase other items and accessories” to increase his odds. The French-made handbags have long served as a status symbol for the elite, routinely fetching upwards of $100,000 on the secondary market. (Right now, TheRealReal has one from 2011 made from crocodile leather listed at $95,000; Revolve is offering a preowned alligator-skin option for the same price.)

But Hermès’ longstanding policy is only to sell these handcrafted bags to consumers with undisputed brand commitment. The way the policy is carried out: Birkins aren’t available “for purchase” at retail in the usual sense—you won’t find them displayed in Hermès stores or on the Hermès website. “Only those consumers who are deemed worthy of purchasing a Birkin handbag will be shown a Birkin handbag (in a private room),” the lawsuit claims. How one gains entrée into that exclusive room is, of course, the grand mystery. All over the internet, fans purport to have unraveled the “secrets of the Hermès game,” and there’s even a whole Reddit community—which goes by that name, the Hermès Game—for people hoping to participate. This crowd makes a habit of posting TikToks and Instagrams where they pull the latest Hermès-brand sandals, belts, lipsticks, beach towels, and dog toys from large orange bags that they snagged on the off-chance it propels them closer to their end goal of scoring the trophy handbag. The process can stretch out for months, if not years, for some loyal shoppers. But this practice isn’t entirely unique to Hermès. Ferrari—the Hermès of cars—has a years-old practice of awarding limited-production models only to people with histories of owning multiple Ferraris.

One extremely hyped car was the million-dollar LaFerrari, the most powerful street-legal Ferrari ever built. Only 500 were made, allowing Ferrari to dangle the keys “as a reward for people who are loyal to the brand,” one diehard fan, Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec, explained in 2014 after getting his. “It’s very mysterious,” he told Wired. “There are a lot of trinkets you have to wear, and a lot of rings you have to kiss.” (He already owned a 1986 Testarossa, a 2012 GTO, a 2013 599 Aperta, a 2011 458 Italia, and a 2013 FF.) This was built on a foundational concept that Ferrari chooses you, you don’t choose Ferrari—the luxury carmaker will be vetting your background. And not merely your finances, but also your driving record and even public image. Oftentimes, you’ll land on a wait list, and your position may move up or down depending on your perceived passion for the brand. As a final step, buyers must agree they won’t use their new sports car for commercial purposes or flip it on the secondary market for an easy buck. What Cavalleri and Glinoga’s lawsuit argues, however, is that Hermès’ setup doubles as a sneaky moneymaking scheme: forcing customers to buy a litany of items they don’t necessarily want in order to purchase the item they do want doesn’t protect the brand’s reputation, they argue—it’s just anticompetitive and violates the Sherman Act and California state laws.