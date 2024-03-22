Does AI have a sense of humor?

Back in January, a lot of people were infuriated by the very idea of a posthumous, AI-generated George Carlin special—at least until it turned out to be written by a human. Jeff Ganim was not one of those people. “I want to see an AI Jerry Seinfeld cracking jokes in a hundred years about the towels in a hotel on the moon,” the AI prompt engineer says.
Ganim’s recent creation, PFFT, named after one of the sounds people’s lips allegedly make when they find something funny, uses an AI model to dispense The Onion-style headlines based on user prompts. It’s the latest in a growing number of tools that rely on machine-learning to generate jokes, including standup chatbot AI Comedian; Punchlines.ai, which provides the kicker to user’s setups, and AI Comedy Skit, which generates scripts for decidedly non-SNL caliber sketches out of user-provided premises. But are any of these digital vaudevillians actually pushing the creativity envelope, or are they turning a vital artform into a satire of humanity?
PFFT has a no-frills interface with a bright orange news ticker at the bottom, rattling off previous, humor-adjacent headlines. (“Unicorn dies of glitter lung,” “Study finds every type of parenting produces miserable adults,” etc.) A prompt-field dead center solicits users to enter an opinion. Type one in—say, “Spring is an underrated season”—hit the “Pfft” button, and after a brief, buffering throat-clearance, the machine confidently offers a handful of zingers. (Cherry Blossoms’ Brief, Fleeting Beauty Completely Wasted On Fallible, Stupid Humans, etc.) Users can then keep repeating this process until a joke riffing on that initial opinion produces sufficient guffaws.
Ganim approached the task of building PFFT as both a creative and a comedy lover. The AI prompt engineer, who has a background in digital marketing, provided large language models with ample doses of humor to build the comedy tool. (He would not specify which sources of humor he used.) Ganim was amazed initially by the creative potential of OpenAI’s early models, such as davinci-002—the AI that reportedly freaked out comedy writer Simon Rich last year with its joke-generating abilities. Ganim felt somewhat stifled by the newer models, which now have more guardrails against overtly offensive output, but pressed on anyway.
Like a road comic tailoring material to different cities, AI could potentially mimic any number of comedic modes. Ganim chose satirical news headlines because AI is especially adept at pattern-recognition and imitation, which he thought made it well-suited for this kind of parody. He describes PFFT as a way to democratize the power of satire for anyone who doesn’t feel served by The Onion or The Babylon Bee. However, he also hopes it will inspire other creatives to work with AI and build new kinds of art together. Even comedians.
“Comedy writers talk about how difficult comedy writing actually is,” Ganim says. “Many describe it as, counterintuitively, quite a painful process. I think tools like this can help take away some of the drudgery of comedy writing so comedians can focus on the parts of comedy that they really love.”
Curious about how well this tool performed the drudgery of comedy writing, I put it to the test.