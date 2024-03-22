Does AI have a sense of humor?

Back in January, a lot of people were infuriated by the very idea of a posthumous, AI-generated George Carlin special—at least until it turned out to be written by a human . Jeff Ganim was not one of those people. “I want to see an AI Jerry Seinfeld cracking jokes in a hundred years about the towels in a hotel on the moon,” the AI prompt engineer says.

Ganim’s recent creation, PFFT, named after one of the sounds people’s lips allegedly make when they find something funny, uses an AI model to dispense The Onion-style headlines based on user prompts. It’s the latest in a growing number of tools that rely on machine-learning to generate jokes, including standup chatbot AI Comedian; Punchlines.ai, which provides the kicker to user’s setups, and AI Comedy Skit, which generates scripts for decidedly non-SNL caliber sketches out of user-provided premises. But are any of these digital vaudevillians actually pushing the creativity envelope, or are they turning a vital artform into a satire of humanity?

PFFT has a no-frills interface with a bright orange news ticker at the bottom, rattling off previous, humor-adjacent headlines. (“Unicorn dies of glitter lung,” “Study finds every type of parenting produces miserable adults,” etc.) A prompt-field dead center solicits users to enter an opinion. Type one in—say, “Spring is an underrated season”—hit the “Pfft” button, and after a brief, buffering throat-clearance, the machine confidently offers a handful of zingers. (Cherry Blossoms’ Brief, Fleeting Beauty Completely Wasted On Fallible, Stupid Humans, etc.) Users can then keep repeating this process until a joke riffing on that initial opinion produces sufficient guffaws.

Ganim approached the task of building PFFT as both a creative and a comedy lover. The AI prompt engineer, who has a background in digital marketing, provided large language models with ample doses of humor to build the comedy tool. (He would not specify which sources of humor he used.) Ganim was amazed initially by the creative potential of OpenAI’s early models, such as davinci-002—the AI that reportedly freaked out comedy writer Simon Rich last year with its joke-generating abilities. Ganim felt somewhat stifled by the newer models, which now have more guardrails against overtly offensive output, but pressed on anyway.