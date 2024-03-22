Finally, a perfect use for a Segway: Mowing your lawn

Segway, the maker of the dorkiest way to get around while taking a city tour on vacation, wants to mow your lawn for you.

The company is out with the Navimow i series, an AI-assisted, Roomba-like lawnmower that promises to free up Saturday mornings in the suburbs with features that are missing in some other automated mowers, and at a lower price point, too.

[Photo: Segway]

Where some other brands’ automated mowers require perimeter wires that have to be buried underground around a property to mark off a work area, Segway’s mower uses virtual boundaries that can be edited on a smartphone.

[Image: Segway]

Users can map out multiple zones on a property and schedule different mow times for each one. And the VisionFence-off Zone feature allows users to mark off things like sidewalks, stone paths, and drain covers that they want the mower to pass over without classifying them as obstacles, enabling it to get from one side of a property to another.