This is Nvidia’s lesser-known plan to stay dominant in the AI chip business

Nvidia’s big news Monday wasn’t a new chip, it was a strategy It’s a good time to be Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Right now, Nvidia dominates the market for the chips needed to run AI models. Nvidia stock has tripled in value over the past 12 months. And delivering a keynote speech at San Jose’s SAP Center on Monday as part of the company’s GTC developer conference, Huang looked like a literal rock star. No wonder one attendee dubbed the event “AI Woodstock.” At the keynote Huang announced a new graphics processing unit (GPU) called Blackwell that it says is up to 30 times as fast as its predecessor (Hopper) and far more efficient. That’s obviously big news—Nvidia will have to keep the accelerator pressed down to stay ahead of challengers such as Intel, AMD, Cerberus, and SambaNova—but the bigger story from the conference concerns how Nvidia will ensure its dominant place in AI even when its chips aren’t markedly faster than others. Nvidia also announced Monday a new product called NIM (Nvidia Inference Microservices), a “container” of all the software an enterprise might need to put AI models to work. This includes application programming interfaces (APIs) to popular foundation models, software needed to deploy open-source models, pre-built models and software needed to access and process the company’s own proprietary data, and software links to popular business software such as SAP and the cybersecurity-focused CrowdStrike.

In 2023, many enterprises learned the hard way that deploying AI models is a messy business that requires building a lot of infrastructure and some PhDs on deck to make it all work. NIM is trying to package up all the major components that fit around the models, and abstract some of the deep technical stuff into controls that non-PhDs can use. Yes, other companies, including the major cloud providers, are doing this, but NIM is focused on making all the components work seamlessly and efficiently with Nvidia’s hardware. It’s similar to Apple’s superpower, which is producing both software and hardware and integrating them so tightly that they bring out the best in each other. It’s clear that Nvidia isn’t content with being just a chip supplier. It wants to be a tech company on the same level as Apple, Google, and Meta. And becoming a platform player is a tried-and-true way of reaching that rarified air. Why Apple using Google’s Gemini is disastrous and unlikely Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman notes that Google and Apple have been in talks to add Google cloud-based AI service to the iPhone. The service would be powered by Google’s Gemini AI models, Gurman writes, citing unnamed sources. This would be an extension of Google’s current arrangement with Apple in which it pays billions per year to supply the default search experience on the iPhone.

The deal would be a boon for Google’s generative AI efforts; there are currently about two billion active iOS devices in use around the world. The exact use of the Gemini model on the iPhone remains unclear, but it’s possible that the model would anchor some form of chatbot, or perhaps a writing app. It could also power a form of conversational search similar to Google’s experimental Search Generative Experience. What is certain, however, is that the antitrust environment around tech has changed a lot since Google began paying to put its search on the iPhone. The Federal Trade Commission under the leadership of Lina Khan would almost certainly open an investigation into a big money deal to put Gemini on the iPhone in some form. The FTC last summer opened a probe into Microsoft’s large-scale investment in OpenAI, and Google’s and Amazon’s investments in Anthropic. (Gurman reports that Apple has also held talks with OpenAI to provide some form of AI function.) A deal with Google would suggest that Apple sees generative AI as the forte of another company. This is somewhat surprising because Apple has been working with machine learning for years, and has deployed features driven by that technology on its devices, including several camera features. In 2018 Apple even poached Google’s then-head of AI John Giannandrea to lead its own AI efforts. Apple was the first tech company to embrace a voice assistant, Siri, on its devices way back in 2011.

