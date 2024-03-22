This $4,000 light is an ode to ‘Dune”s creepy sandworm

For its latest light fixture, German lighting manufacturer Moss looked to the desert for inspiration. More specifically, it looked to the terrifying, giant sandworms that snake their way through the desert in the Dune films.

Thankfully, the Dune light, designed by Daniel Becker, is a loose interpretation of Dune’s creepy creature. In fact, it’s actually quite beautiful. The pendant light uses irregularly shaped aluminum shades in a modular system to cast light in shapes that resemble the light and shadows on desert sand dunes.

The fixture can be arranged sculpturally in a cluster, made to hang vertically, or to snake horizontally, like the sandworms in Dune.

Since the shades both cover and reflect light, the fixture can be customized to illuminate individual spaces. The shades come in satin silver anodized or polished aluminum and each piece is connected at the lights.