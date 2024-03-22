This is why a sports stadium built for women actually matters

BY Misty Heggeness4 minute read

Does it matter whether a women’s sports team has its own stadium? As a season ticket holder at the KC Current’s new stadium, I have had this conversation multiple times.

Those who have power often determine who gets the best . . . and who gets the leftovers. Unwritten and written rules based on extensive lists of personal characteristics dictate how we treat each other. They determine how we show up for one another and what behaviors we believe we can get away with toward other groups. None of this should matter in the build-a-stadium discussion, but it does. It matters a lot. Macaela MacKenzie may have put it best in her new book, Money, Power, Respect: How Women in Sports Are Shaping the Future of Feminism. When a group is iteratively underinvested in throughout history, that influences how they show up. This underinvestment contributes to the gender gap in sports, making it incredible that women in sports today like Caitlin Clark and Coco Gauff excel the way they do—breaking records made by men and drawing in record crowds that beat those brought in by men. Imagine how many more female athletes would excel if we invested in them as we invest in men’s sports.

When something is created for you by people who share similar struggles and experiences, it conjures up feelings of pride and confidence. If you are a member of a group that at some point in time has been marginalized, having the experience of being treated like the royalty and superstar you are means everything. That is why I was in awe in fall 2022 when, standing in a lecture hall, I listened to Dani Welniak, VP of communications for the KC Current, tell a room full of local leaders about a new, first-of-its-kind stadium for Kansas City’s professional women’s soccer team—indeed, the first ever built for a team in the National Women’s Soccer League. [Photo: Christopher Smith/The Washington Post/Getty Images] A colleague and I had been invited to present on women in the economy. Welniak spoke before us. The development of a stadium to hold up to 11,500 fans was driven by women from co-owners Angie Long and Brittney Mahomes (and their spouses) to a female-led construction company.

This stadium was literally designed by women for women. And it showed in thoughtful inclusions such as a separate room for kids and adults with noise sensitivities, a nursing room for new mothers, and a changing room for families with small children. What I remember most about Welniak’s presentation was her response to a question from the audience. “What does the KC Current think about not getting a private-public partnership deal and the fact that a women’s team can’t garner that much community support? Isn’t it infuriating?” Welniak smirked shyly, then grinned widely and said to the audience something akin to “I don’t know. We don’t think it is.” I was in awe at her boldness. Then a wave of joy swept over me. She was right. The sharp-eyed owners of the team did not need the approval or buy-in of traditional systems that had historically and repeatedly underinvested in women’s sports. They had enough clout, money, and resources to do it their own way.

And this is what is different about women in today’s economy. We no longer have to wait to play by the rules of a traditional society that underinvests in us and underprioritizes our needs and desires. We now have enough agency and economic clout to play by our own rules, and we choose to do it alongside other individuals who support us and see our worth. Everywhere women are stepping up to re-create systems and invent tools and products that work for them. I’ve met women in tech who were fed up with a profession that undervalued them and created their own firms. The most exciting thing about the efforts of companies like Carely, Marma, and Leva is that they are leading the development of products that solve problems they personally experienced—problems that were not solved by traditional tech companies but should have been.