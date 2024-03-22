Meeting overload is real—here’s what to do about it

BY ATLASSIAN and Molly Sands5 minute read

What’s stopping you from getting work done? If you said, “too many meetings,” you’re not alone. We surveyed 5,000 knowledge workers across four continents, and they identified meetings as the number-one barrier to productivity, outranking lack of motivation, unclear goals, and uncertainty around whom to collaborate with.

In other words, we now have data to back up what we already knew in our gut to be true: Meetings are grossly overused. They clutter our calendars, leaving only fragments of time here and there for deep, focused work. This is exacerbated when teams are spread across different time zones yet continue to default to meetings. And those marathon back-to-back days are taking a toll. Seventy-six percent of respondents say they feel drained on days with lots of meetings, and more than half work overtime a few days a week because meetings prevent them from completing their work during the day. Not only that, but meetings rarely accomplish their intended goal, according to respondents.

It doesn’t have to be like this. identified three types of meetings you can cancel today and replace with asynchronous collaboration (teamwork that doesn’t happen in real time). With the tips below, we’ll help you end the meeting madness and regain control of your time. ALIGN ON PROJECT STATUS ASYNC If there’s one meeting that truly should be an email, it’s the status meeting. Typically, the meeting lead is the only person actually paying attention. Everyone else pretends to listen to all the updates that aren’t relevant to them while they do other work and wait for their turn to speak. What a waste. Fortunately, the rise of digital project tracking and collaboration tools provides easy ways to update each other async. An informative comment on each task usually does the trick for brief updates. And if not, follow-up questions can also be asked and answered async right there in the tool. When there’s a more complex issue to sort out, we recommend taking a page from our own teams at Atlassian: Create a shared document. (We use Confluence, but other documentation tools work well for this, too.) Lay out the problem, along with potential solutions, and ask others to drop in-line comments with their input.

For higher-level updates on the project as a whole, try jumping on the async video trend. Views on Loom’s platform were up 37% in 2023, with customers reporting 23% fewer meetings that year. Why? Video updates are the best of both worlds: easier to create than an email and faster to consume than a meeting, while also conveying human elements like tone of voice and facial expressions. STREAMLINE GROUP DECISION-MAKING Seventy-one percent of respondents say setting up a meeting is the only way they can get their colleagues to make decisions as a group. Yet 24% also say meetings are not the most effective way to get this job done. Taken together, the data suggests that meetings may be regarded as a necessary evil or a method of last resort in the context of decision-making. But you can replace a series of meetings that fail to actually drive a decision with clear, structured documentation and (maybe) one live discussion. As a bonus, writing it all down tends to sharpen your thinking on it. The next time you need your team to make a decision, try doing it asynchronously first. Set up a page or shared document that provides background information on the question at hand, the options in front of you, and your recommendation. Share it with your team and set a deadline for voting on their preferred option.

Chances are, you’ll be able to reach a decision without a meeting. But let’s face it: Sometimes further discussion is needed. In those cases, try facilitating a live page review meeting. Have everyone mute themselves or simply call for quiet during the first several minutes so that people can review and comment on your page individually. As the facilitator, take in comments as they’re made and flag a subset of them for live discussion. Once you’ve aligned on a decision, note it along with next steps and owners on your page. Share the page with relevant stakeholders for visibility. FOSTER PERSONAL CONNECTIONS THROUGH MEANINGFUL WORK A sense of community and belonging boosts engagement, and therefore productivity. But in an increasingly distributed world, how do you go about building those bonds without even more meetings? Just do the work together. Forty-four percent of workers we surveyed say meetings are their go-to for driving team connection. Yet 55% say they feel lonely at work, even on days they have a lot of meetings, demonstrating how misguided this approach is. When we asked workers what does make them feel more connected to their team, 38% pointed to celebrating a win, 45% cited working through a challenging project together, and only 17% said meetings.

Once more for those in the back: People are roughly three times more likely to feel connected by working on hard problems than by being in meetings together. Maybe the work happens when you’re together in the same room, maybe it’s over video calls, or maybe it happens async. It’s about what you spend your time on, not the medium you use to connect. That’s not to say that getting together in person holds no value—quite the opposite. As part of our commitment to solving the challenges around distributed work, we ran internal experiments during the course of a year and found that just a few days of intentional togetherness—for example, taking workshops, strategizing, having fun—builds bonds that .